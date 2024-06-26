The 2023-2024 Edmonton Oilers had quite the rollercoaster ride this season. From a laughable start to the season to forcing a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers have done and seen just about everything one hockey season can offer. Throughout the 107 Oilers games this season, records were broken and career-bests were accomplished. Even if the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, the Oilers, both as a team and individually, had an unforgettable season.

The Oilers collected a total of five points through the first 12 games, the fewest amount collected by a team that would later play in the Stanley Cup Final. They also became the first team since 1945 to force a Game 7 after a Final series deficit of 3-0. To get to that point, the Oilers made history in the regular season by having the second-longest win streak in NHL history at 16 games. During the playoffs, the team rallied to tie the NHL record for most consecutive successful penalty kills with 34. As a team, the Oilers showed a level of resilience that few will ever match.

Some Oilers Players Had Incredible Seasons Too

Individually, the Oilers excelled as well. Captain Connor McDavid became the fourth person in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season. He also broke Wayne Gretzky‘s record for most assists in a single postseason with 34. McDavid cemented his place in history by becoming the 6th player in NHL history to win the Conn Smyth trophy despite being on the losing team.

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers Cup Final

Zach Hyman scored 54 goals during the regular season and another 15 in the playoffs. It was an incredible run and it cemented him as one of the best free agent signings in Oilers’ history, if not up there for best signings in NHL free agency history.

Many bottom-six players also had career years. Warren Foegele logged personal bests in almost every aspect. With 20 goals and 21 assists he scored 41 points and smashed his previous record of 28 points. Ryan McLeod scored personal bests in assists, goals, and points with 30 points. Previously, he recorded a career-best with 23 points.

On the back end, Evan Bouchard had one of the most prolific postseasons in 30 years. He broke the record for most assists in a single postseason by a defenseman with 26. It was a record previously held by Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey. Bouchard also came within five points of tying the record for most points by a defenseman in a single postseason with 32.

The Oilers Should Be Proud of What They Accomplished

It didn’t end how the team would have hoped, but the 2023-24 season brought with it some unbelievable memories and even better performances. This past season saw the Oilers go on one of the most memorable runs in years. Through the ups and downs, the Oilers held on and showed off an incredible amount of maturity and comradery.

With some of the most prolific seasons for many individuals, the entire Oilers roster saw an elevation of play unseen before. Despite the heartbreaking outcome, there are 107 games and countless broken records to be proud of. They’ll be back and the 2024-25 season should be extremely interesting.

