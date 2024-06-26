The 2023-2024 Edmonton Oilers had quite the rollercoaster ride this season. From a laughable start to the season to forcing a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers have done and seen just about everything one hockey season can offer. Throughout the 107 Oilers games this season, records were broken and career-bests were accomplished. Even if the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, the Oilers, both as a team and individually, had an unforgettable season.
The Oilers collected a total of five points through the first 12 games, the fewest amount collected by a team that would later play in the Stanley Cup Final. They also became the first team since 1945 to force a Game 7 after a Final series deficit of 3-0. To get to that point, the Oilers made history in the regular season by having the second-longest win streak in NHL history at 16 games. During the playoffs, the team rallied to tie the NHL record for most consecutive successful penalty kills with 34. As a team, the Oilers showed a level of resilience that few will ever match.
Some Oilers Players Had Incredible Seasons Too
Individually, the Oilers excelled as well. Captain Connor McDavid became the fourth person in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single season. He also broke Wayne Gretzky‘s record for most assists in a single postseason with 34. McDavid cemented his place in history by becoming the 6th player in NHL history to win the Conn Smyth trophy despite being on the losing team.
Zach Hyman scored 54 goals during the regular season and another 15 in the playoffs. It was an incredible run and it cemented him as one of the best free agent signings in Oilers’ history, if not up there for best signings in NHL free agency history.
Many bottom-six players also had career years. Warren Foegele logged personal bests in almost every aspect. With 20 goals and 21 assists he scored 41 points and smashed his previous record of 28 points. Ryan McLeod scored personal bests in assists, goals, and points with 30 points. Previously, he recorded a career-best with 23 points.
On the back end, Evan Bouchard had one of the most prolific postseasons in 30 years. He broke the record for most assists in a single postseason by a defenseman with 26. It was a record previously held by Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey. Bouchard also came within five points of tying the record for most points by a defenseman in a single postseason with 32.
The Oilers Should Be Proud of What They Accomplished
It didn’t end how the team would have hoped, but the 2023-24 season brought with it some unbelievable memories and even better performances. This past season saw the Oilers go on one of the most memorable runs in years. Through the ups and downs, the Oilers held on and showed off an incredible amount of maturity and comradery.
With some of the most prolific seasons for many individuals, the entire Oilers roster saw an elevation of play unseen before. Despite the heartbreaking outcome, there are 107 games and countless broken records to be proud of. They’ll be back and the 2024-25 season should be extremely interesting.
Next: Jake Guentzel Free Agency: Intense Interest from Several Teams
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 hours ago
Buffalo Sabres Intend to Buy Out of Jeff Skinner’s Contract
The Buffalo Sabres reportedly intend to buy out the remainder of Jeff Skinner's contract....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
The Hidden Gems of the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Run
Everyone sees the impact the Oilers stars have but the impact of the bottom...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Alex Meruelo No Longer Pursuing Coyotes Ownership
Alex Meruelo's decision to walk away as Coyotes owner comes days after the Arizona...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season
The Leafs' defender still has the desire to play in the NHL. He will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers have given themselves a shot at a historic Stanley Cup win...
-
Featured/ 6 days ago
Flames Have Cap Space, Could Be Active In Free Agency
Calgary will have over $20 million in cap space during the offseason. Will the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...