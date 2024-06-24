Odd Mitch Marner Rumors Surface on Game 7 Day of Stanley Cup Final

The NHL likely doesn’t want much outside action between teams on the last day of the NHL season with Game 7 taking place on Monday night and the Stanley Cup being awarded to either the Florida Panthers or Edmonton Oilers. That doesn’t mean rumors won’t surface. An odd one about Mitch Marner made the rounds on Monday afternoon, and it picked up steam hours before the game.

It started when Frank Seravalli reported that the Maple Leafs have no interest in extending Mitch Marner to a new contract. There have been mixed reports about what’s going to happen in Toronto with the player and the team as he potentially plays out the final season on his current contract. Seravalli has been consistently saying a trade is the most likely scenario, even though other reporters suggest keeping the player and signing him is not off the table.

Seravalli noted that if a trade were to happen, it would likely be this week. “I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to do everything within their power to try and make something happen.”

Was Marner Traded to Utah?

Not long after Seravalli’s report started making the rounds, another account — one that isn’t always known for being incredibly accurate — tweeted the following:

“Toronto Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner is being traded to the Utah Hockey Team, per source. Although the final terms of the deal have not been disclosed, it’s been confirmed that Marner’s time in Toronto is over. An official announcement is expected sometime this week.”

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out 2024-25 NHL season

This doesn’t mean a deal isn’t going down between the two sides, but no prominent hockey insiders are sharing the same message. Even if it were a bit taboo to break big stories on the same day as the Stanley Cup Final gets awarded, a Marner trade to Utah would be too big a story to ignore. Yet, for some reason, people have begun sharing the post and many are asking if it’s true.

As of now, Marner has not been traded to the Utah Hockey Club and there’s no evidence to suggest Utah and Toronto have even talked about a deal. It’s important to remember that Marner has a full no-move clause and he controls where he wants to go.

