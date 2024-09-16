Maple Leafs Quick Hits: New & Old Faces, a Prospect to Watch

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making headlines with new signings and changes on and off the ice. Here are some of the latest updates:
Quick Hit One: Two New Maple Leafs Set to Debut
Two new players, Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa, have yet to speak to the media but are expected to show up soon. Pacioretty, a proven goal scorer, brings veteran leadership and offensive firepower, though he’s recovering from an Achilles injury that limited his play last season.
Hakanpaa, a 6-foot-6 defenseman known for his physical play and shot-blocking abilities, adds depth to the Leafs’ blue line. Fans will likely get an initial look at these newcomers at the annual alumni golf tournament in Milton, Ontario. There, they’re expected to be introduced to Leafs Nation.
Quick Hit Two: Wayne Simmonds Returns to Philly
After three seasons with the Maple Leafs, Wayne Simmonds has returned to the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Simmonds, who played seven years in Philadelphia and became a fan favorite for his grit and leadership, now serves as a hockey operations consultant and community relations ambassador.
Simmonds will mentor younger players and strengthen the Flyers’ connection to the community in his new role—a perfect fit for the “Wayne Train.” His physical style and community involvement made him beloved in Toronto and Philadelphia.
Quick Hit Three: Cade Webber Has Had a Quiet but Promising Start
Cade Webber is a 6-foot-7 defenseman out of Boston University. He’s been an under-the-radar prospect because the team didn’t draft him. However, he did practice with the Maple Leafs during last spring’s playoffs. However, the Maple Leafs signed him to a two-year entry-level contract. Recently, Webber spoke about the unique experience of walking through Maple Leaf Square in a suit, surrounded by fans who didn’t recognize him.
Despite the anonymity, Webber is focused on improving his game and making a mark in Toronto’s lineup. Webber is best known for his defensive play and size. Yet, he has the tools to develop into a steady presence on the Leafs’ blue line.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
As the season nears, Toronto fans can look forward to seeing how these new additions fare. Familiar faces will also return in new roles. In each scenario, the players will work together to help shape the team’s quest for success.
