3 Reasons to Expect New Heights for Morgan Rielly in 2024-25

Morgan Rielly has long been the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top defenseman, but he’s never entirely received much love regarding Norris Trophy consideration. Despite being an offensive force from the blue line, he’s been flirting with a breakout season for years without entirely making it.
This season, however, things are poised to change. With new defensive partner Chris Tanev, Rielly can break through in ways we haven’t seen before. Here are three reasons why Rielly is set to reach new heights and have a career-defining season in 2024-25.
Reason One: Rielly Has a Reliable Defensive Partner in Chris Tanev
In the past, Rielly’s most successful season (2018-19, 72 points) came paired with a stable, stay-at-home defenseman in Ron Hainsey. This type of partnership allowed him to activate offensively without worrying too much about covering the defensive end. With Chris Tanev—one of the best defensive defensemen in the league—on his side, Rielly will have the perfect safety net. Tanev’s ability to shut down opposing top lines gives Rielly the green light to focus on his offensive strengths, which could unlock his full potential.
Reason Two: Rielly Plays for a Strong, Offensively Capable Team
The Maple Leafs made several key moves this offseason, bringing forwards and defensemen that improve their depth and flexibility. This bolstered roster could help Rielly maximize his scoring opportunities. With potent scoring threats upfront and a more well-rounded defense, Rielly will find more chances to join the rush and contribute to the offense, giving him a shot at surpassing his previous career highs.
For his part, Rielly will act as a leader. His defensive corps includes several seasoned stalwarts, which will require his focus and hard work. It could be a solid defense and one of the team’s best over the past few seasons. Expect that to bring out the best in Rielly.
Reason Three: Rielly Is Gaining Confidence and Momentum
Rielly has begun leading his team during the playoffs for the past two years. There, he’s arguably one of the Maple Leafs’ best players. There’s a good chance that momentum will carry over into the new season, giving him the confidence to take more risks and elevate his game. With Tanev behind him and a strong supporting cast, Rielly will have the platform he needs for a breakout season.
Add the stability of knowing his role as the team’s number-one defenseman, and Rielly could come close to a point-a-game season. Can he break the 80-point barrier? Perhaps not. However, he could come close.
