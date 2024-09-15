Why Phil Kessel Still Wants to Play in the NHL

Phil Kessel, ex-Toronto Maple Leafs player, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, and one of the most prolific players in recent NHL history, continues to express his desire to play hockey. At 36 years old, despite a tryout with the Vancouver Canucks that didn’t pan out, Kessel remains determined to find a spot on an NHL roster. His persistence raises the question of why a player with such an accomplished career might be reluctant to leave the game.

Here are three reasons Kessel—and players like him—may find it difficult to leave the sport they’ve played for so long.

Reason One: Kessel Still Loves the Game

Kessel’s passion for hockey is well-documented, and his desire to keep playing stems from his love of the sport. Although he’s had a successful career, winning two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh and another in Vegas, Kessel’s desire to be on the ice hasn’t faded. The competitive nature and joy of playing the game are often complex to let go for seasoned veterans like him, who have dedicated their entire lives to hockey.

Phil Kessel is an NHL-free agent.

For many athletes, the routine, camaraderie, and adrenaline of game day are irreplaceable. Stepping away from that environment can leave a void that’s hard to fill. Kessel’s love for the game and the thrill of competition likely drive his determination to extend his career.

Reason Two: Kessel Has Unfinished Business

Sitting at 992 career points, Kessel is just eight points shy of hitting the 1,000-point milestone—an achievement that only 95 players in NHL history have reached. For Kessel, reaching this marker could motivate him as he seeks a team willing to take a chance on him. After a long and storied career, earning a spot in this exclusive club would be a fitting capstone.

Reason Three: Kessel Has Trouble Reshaping Hisisn’ttity

For players like Kessel, hockey isn’t just a job—it’s their identity. Transitioning away from it can be difficult, as they’ve spent their entire lives in a highly structured, competitive environment. With its associated lifestyle and daily routine, the idea of no longer being a professional hockey player can be daunting.

Many players are reluctant to retire. They often struggle to imagine a life outside the sport that has defined them for decades. Walking away is tricky because it involves not just the game itself but also the relationships with teammates, coaches, and fans. For Kessel, continuing to play means prolonging his connection to the game and everything that comes with it.

Why Veteran Hockey Players Seem Determined to Continue to Play

Kessel’s desire for milestones in the NHL reflects a broader theme among veteran players. It seems difficult to leave behind a sport that has shaped their lives. Whether it’s the love of the game, the pursuit of personal milestones, or the challenge of letting go of their identity as professional athletes, it’s clear that Kessel isn’t ready to step away just yet.

Indeed, there’s a team out there that needs a scorer. Isn’t there?

