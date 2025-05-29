NHL News
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of the Toronto Maple Leafs and how it needs to change.
The Toronto Maple Leafs experienced another disappointing playoff exit, and General Manager Brad Treliving met the media in Toronto today. He began by talking about the departure of Brendan Shanahan, saying, “It’s been a tough few days.” He then moved on to talking about the roster and what changes might need to be made for next season.
Saying there is some, “There’s some DNA that needs to change in our team,” he added that he doesn’t have answers today, and noted that a decision hasn’t been made on Mitch Marner or John Tavares yet. Both have a say in how things move forward, and Treliving said he is a fan of both players.
“We’re in that process right now,” he said of figuring out what’s next with Marner. Says he will get in touch with Marner’s agent. “We’ll have to see how this all works…”
When asked how the team avoids taking a step backward if Marner leaves, Treliving said it’s likely not about going out and finding a player to replace him. They’d instead likely focus on spending his cap space to improve the makeup and DNA of the roster.
Maple Leafs Didn’t Step Up in Big Moments
Treliving noted that there was an element of embracing the moment that the team didn’t always do. Success comes in the form of big moments, and the best players find a way not just to embrace the challenge but ultimately succeed in those moments.
Specifically, he discussed the Game 7 elimination against Florida and how poorly the team played when everything was on the line. He said he’s watched that game a few times, and he said they found their footing after Florida came on strong, but the turning point was the first goal. “We almost looked like a team where it was 4-0.” He said they couldn’t park it and move on, but there was a tension or worry that they couldn’t rebound.
He said it wasn’t about the team not wanting it or not caring, but Toronto wasn’t comfortable in that situation and didn’t have a response. “There was real tightness in the moment. Like I said, champions are the calmest at the most critical time.”
Next: Game 5 Can’t Be an Opportunity Wasted for Oilers’ Jeff Skinner
More News
-
NHL News/ 11 minutes ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 29 minutes ago
Game 5 Can’t Be an Opportunity Wasted for Oilers’ Jeff Skinner
Jeff Skinner looks to be getting an opportunity for the Edmonton Oilers in Game...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Crossing a Line or Positive Sign? Bouchard Play Shocks Oiler Fans
Did Evan Bouchard cross a line with his slash to Roope Hintz, or is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Stecher Shafted, But Oilers D-Man Has Unreal Reaction to Ekholm Return
Mattias Ekholm is about to return for the Edmonton Oilers, but Troy Stecher has...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Carolina Ends 19-Year East Final Drought with Game 4 Shutout Win
The Carolina Hurricanes are still alive as they win Game 4 versus the Florida...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Dominating Stars Since McDavid-Draisaitl Bench Moment
Since the moment in Game 1 between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3
Connor McDavid is looking for a breakout game in the series between the Edmonton...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Panthers Dominate Hurricanes: DQ Blizzards, Plastic Rats Stealing Headlines
The Florida Panthers are dominating the Carolina Hurricanes to the point everyone is talking...
-
New York Islanders/ 5 days ago
Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’
Both Brendan Shanahan and the New York Islanders have determined it's not a fit...
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 days ago
‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in Game 2, with special teams...