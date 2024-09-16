The Toronto Maple Leafs’ future stars delivered an impressive performance in their annual prospect showdown against the Montreal Canadiens. They won both games and gave fans a glimpse of the young talent making its way through the system. From Easton Cowan’s game-winning heroics to Topi Niemela’s offensive flair, the weekend showed fans that there were several solid young players for them to get excited about.

Here are two key takeaways from the weekend.

Takeaway One: Topi Niemela Is Capable of an Offensive Breakout

One of the brightest stars of the prospect showcase was defenseman Topi Niemela, who put on an offensive clinic from the blue line. Drafted for his strong defensive play and high hockey IQ, Niemela has continued to grow offensively, adding an impressive five assists over the two-game series. His playmaking was a key to the Maple Leafs’ wins, with two assists in the 4-3 win and three more in the 5-4 victory.

Topi Niemela Maple Leafs

Niemela’s ability to quarterback the power play stood out as he frequently fired low shots on the net to create rebound opportunities for his teammates. His offensive instincts were on full display, and his smooth puck-moving added another dimension to his game, helping set up scoring chances. Whether he was generating rebounds or making clean breakout passes, Niemela was a constant threat, proving he has more to offer than just defensive prowess.

What’s exciting for the Maple Leafs is how Niemela’s offensive development complements his solid defensive foundation. Niemela looks ready to take the next step after a strong showing in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, where he put up 39 points in 68 games last season. His poise under pressure and growing offensive game make him a name to watch as the Maple Leafs build their defensive pipeline. With solid play over the weekend, Niemela has made a strong case for an increased role in the organization.

Takeaway Two: Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten Created Strong Chemistry

While Niemela shone on the back end, Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten were the offensive stars up front. Cowan, Toronto’s 2023 first-round pick, and Minten, drafted in 2022, showed terrific chemistry throughout the weekend, leading the Maple Leafs’ prospect squad to victory in both games.

Cowan scored the game-winner in the second contest and registered an assist, while Minten notched a goal and an assist in the first game, including the overtime winner. The pair worked seamlessly together, especially on the power play, where they were a constant threat alongside Niemela. Their ability to move the puck quickly and find open lanes made it difficult for Montreal’s defense to contain them.

One of the standout moments came when Minten fed Cowan with a no-look pass, setting up Cowan’s explosive one-timer goal. The pair’s chemistry, skills, and hockey IQ show they can have critical future NHL roles. Both players will likely be given a legitimate shot to make the Maple Leafs roster this fall, and their weekend performance only solidified their case.

Final Thoughts About the Prospects Games

The Maple Leafs’ prospects provided plenty of excitement over the weekend, with standout performances from Niemela, Minten, and Cowan. Niemela’s continued development as a two-way defenseman, combined with Cowan and Minten’s chemistry, bodes well for the organization’s future.

