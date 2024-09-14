As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for preseason action, bet on one young forward to make some waves. That’s Easton Cowan. Cowan is known for his competitive edge and impressive resume and is eager to prove himself and secure a spot on the roster.

If he has his say, he’s already settled on making the Maple Leafs roster. He’s that confident. But how will the organization play it? The team faces a delicate balance between accelerating his development and ensuring he’s not pushed too quickly into the NHL.

Given His Youth and Energy, Cowan Should Be Good to Go

“He’s a competitive kid,” Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving commented. “He’s had a great summer, but it’s been short. He played late and started early with the Canadian junior team [summer] camp.”

Cowan’s summer was anything but idle. Despite a demanding schedule that included late playoff action and early national team commitments, the 19-year-old turned heads last season. He was named the Ontario Hockey League’s Most Outstanding Player and earned MVP honors in the playoffs while leading the London Knights to an OHL championship.

“Competitive, dog on a bone,” Treliving noted. “Outstanding player. But he’s a young player, too.”

Cowan Is Bigger and Stronger Than He Looks, and He’s Growing

Standing just shy of six feet, Cowan has grown over the summer but remains one of the smaller players on the roster. But that hardly means he’s a pushover. His performance in rookie camp will be crucial as he competes for a spot with the main squad. The camp, which includes games against Montreal Canadiens prospects at the Bell Centre, will test his readiness.

“You want to make sure you’re putting him in a position to succeed and not rushing the process,” Treliving said. “He’s excited to get going this week, and I’ll be excited about camp. And that’s why you go through the exhibition and training camp, and we’ll see where at when the big boys show up.”

How Challenging Is the Maple Leafs Decision?

The Maple Leafs face a challenging decision. If Cowan shows well, they must answer the question: How do they integrate Cowan effectively without stalling his development? Rushing him into the NHL before he’s fully prepared could hinder his long-term growth. On the other hand, sending him back to junior hockey might delay his progress.

As preseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Cowan to see if he can rise to the occasion and demonstrate that he’s ready for the next step in his career.

