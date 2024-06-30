Maple Leafs on the Verge of Re-Signing Max Domi to a 4-Year Deal

According to Elliotte Friedman: “Hearing talks between the Maple Leafs and Max Domi intensified over the last 24 hours…we should see something at four years, just under $4M AAV.” Chris Johnston notes that the deal is worth $3.75 million per season.

Earlier this week, Elliotte Friedman reported that Maple Leafs forward Max Domi has lowered his contract demands. Initially seeking a five-year deal at $5 million per season, Domi has now reduced his asking price to $4 million AAV for a four-year term. On The Jeff Marek Show, Friedman said, “I’ve heard the ask is in the 4×4 range, which doesn’t strike me as incredibly unreasonable.”

Despite this adjustment, Domi, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to test the market. While he had a positive experience in Toronto and has strong connections with the organization, significant progress in contract negotiations has yet to be made. Domi seeks long-term security, likely a 3-4-year deal, but the Leafs are hesitant to commit to an extended term.

Domi had nine goals and 47 points in 80 games for the Maple Leafs this past season. He added another four points in seven playoff games. He signed a one-year deal with the Leafs this past off-season after posting 20 goals and 56 Pts between the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars in 2022-23.

Domi Didn’t Want to Leave the Maple Leafs

It’s clear from this deal that the Leafs have done well to lock up a mid-range, potentially top-six player, while it’s also clear Domi did not want to leave. He could have potentially gotten more if he tested the free agent market on Monday. Term was likely the key factor for him. It’s not clear if the deal will include any no-trade clauses, but it is likely to.

