Good News: Nylander & Matthews Named to Four Nations

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have announced the opening rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which will take place in February 2025. The inaugural tournament will feature teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. Here are the details:
The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament will take place from February 12-20, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. The tournament will feature seven games played over nine days in a round-robin format, with each team playing three games. The points system awards three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime/shootout win, and one point for an overtime/shootout loss. The top two teams, based on points, will advance to a one-game final to determine the champion.
Initial Rosters for the Four Teams
Here are the four teams who will vie for the championship with a quick analysis of each team’s roster.
Team United States Roster and Analysis
- Adam Fox (D, Rangers)
- Quinn Hughes (D, Canucks)
- Charlie McAvoy (D, Bruins)
- Jack Eichel (F, Golden Knights)
- Auston Matthews (F, Maple Leafs)
- Matthew Tkachuk (F, Panthers)
Analysis: The United States roster showcases a strong defensive core with Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, and Charlie McAvoy, all known for their exceptional skating and offensive contributions from the blue line. Up front, Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, and Matthew Tkachuk add significant firepower and versatility. One oddity is the focus on defense, naming three defensemen in the top six, emphasizing a balanced approach.
Team Canada Roster and Analysis
- Cale Makar (D, Avalanche)
- Sidney Crosby (F, Penguins)
- Nathan MacKinnon (F, Avalanche)
- Brad Marchand (F, Bruins)
- Connor McDavid (F, Oilers)
- Brayden Point (F, Lightning)
Analysis: Canada’s roster is star-studded with offensive talent, featuring some of the best forwards in the world. Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon bring unparalleled speed and skill, while veterans like Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand offer leadership and experience. Cale Makar’s inclusion highlights Canada’s strength on the blue line, providing offensive support and solid defense. The oddity here is naming just one defenseman, focusing heavily on forward talent.
Team Finland Roster and Analysis
- Juuse Saros (G, Predators)
- Miro Heiskanen (D, Stars)
- Esa Lindell (D, Stars)
- Sebastian Aho (F, Hurricanes)
- Aleksander Barkov (F, Panthers)
- Mikko Rantanen (F, Avalanche)
Analysis: Finland’s roster is balanced, with strong representation across all positions. Juuse Saros is a reliable goaltender, and the defensive pairing of Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell offers stability and two-way play. The forward group, led by Sebastian Aho, Aleksander Barkov, and Mikko Rantanen, is skilled and well-rounded. An oddity is the inclusion of a goaltender in the top six, which is unusual compared to the other teams focusing on skaters.
Team Sweden Roster Analysis
- Gustav Forsling (D, Panthers)
- Victor Hedman (D, Lightning)
- Erik Karlsson (D, Penguins)
- Filip Forsberg (F, Predators)
- William Nylander (F, Maple Leafs)
- Mika Zibanejad (F, Rangers)
Analysis: Sweden’s roster is defensively strong, with Gustav Forsling, Victor Hedman, and Erik Karlsson. All these players are experienced and skilled at both ends of the ice. The forwards, Filip Forsberg, William Nylander, and Mika Zibanejad, bring a mix of scoring ability and playmaking. Sweden has included three defensemen in their top six, like the United States, suggesting a strategy that values defensive reliability and offensive support from the back end.
Maple Leafs Players on National Teams
The Maple Leafs have two players already added to the teams. They are Auston Matthews, representing the United States, and William Nylander, representing Sweden.
Roster Completion Will Happen Later
The remaining 17 players for each team will be announced between November 29 and December 2, 2024. Each team will consist of 23 NHL players (20 skaters and three goaltenders) who must be signed to an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and be on an NHL roster as of December 2, 2024. This tournament marks the first time NHL players will represent their national teams in international play since the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Oddities and Observations About the Four Teams
Each team’s makeup is different and interesting. First, the defensive emphasis of Team USA and Team Sweden stands out. The United States and Sweden have named three defensemen in their top six, indicating a strategic emphasis on strong defensive play and offensive contributions from their blue line.
Second, Team Canada focused on forwards. Canada’s choice to include only one defenseman highlights its wealth of elite forward talent and its strategy to capitalize on offensive prowess. Third, Team Finland’s inclusion of Juuse Saros among its top six is unusual. It emphasizes the importance of goaltending in its strategy and reflects its balanced approach across all positions. Fourth, Canada’s roster, which includes young stars and experienced veterans, demonstrates a blend of future talent and established leadership.
Each country’s roster reflects its strategic priorities and strengths, with variations in selecting its initial six players.
