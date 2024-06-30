Maple Leafs Eye 6-Year Deal After Acquiring Rights to Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant move at the end of the NHL Draft on Saturday by trading for the rights to defenseman Chris Tanev from the Dallas Stars. This strategic acquisition is expected to bolster Toronto’s blueline, with the Leafs reportedly poised to offer Tanev a six-year contract with a lower cap hit.
Darren Dreger of TSN elaborated on the potential contract details, explaining that acquiring Tanev’s rights enables Toronto to offer a maximum term of seven years. While this may seem unconventional, a longer-term deal can attract players from more tax-friendly markets and reduce the annual average value (AAV) of the contract. Dreger mentioned, “Acquiring Tanev’s rights from Dallas gives Toronto the option of going to max seven-year term… Tanev is likely to sign in the 5-7 year range.”
Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman from the 32 Thoughts Podcast added, “It is expected the Maple Leafs are going to offer him [Tanev] at least 6 years to spread out the money over the term… that is Toronto’s tactic and it’s expected to be good enough to get it done.”
Is Going Long-Term on Tanev The Right Play for the Maple Leafs?
Despite the inherent risks associated with a long-term deal, especially given Tanev’s age and injury history, the Maple Leafs are willing to take calculated risks to become serious contenders. Tanev’s strong defensive play and experience make him a valuable asset who can potentially elevate the team’s performance. Craig Berube, head coach of the St. Louis Blues, praised Tanev, stating, “Heart-and-soul guy. Gives you everything he’s got. Team guy. Lays it on the line every night.”
Currently, there is no agreement between Tanev and the Leafs, as confirmed by Tanev’s agent, Wade Arnott. However, with Toronto acquiring his rights, negotiations are anticipated to start soon. Darren Dreger expressed optimism about the deal, noting, “I would say very likely that they get an extension done and get Chris Tanev in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform in the near future.”
Tanev’s potential retirement during the contract term would not incur a cap penalty for the Leafs, given that he isn’t 35 yet on July 1, providing further incentive for a longer deal.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars, unable to come to terms with Tanev, are shifting their focus to re-signing Matt Duchene. The Maple Leafs may not stop at Tanev either. It sounds like they are going to try and sign Nikita Zadorov and/or Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
