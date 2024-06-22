Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season

Toronto Maple Leafs’ defenseman Mark Giordano appears to still be interested in playing hockey. The 40-year-old is the NHL’s oldest active player and has no plans to retire after this season. His agent, Rich Winters told the Toronto Star that Giordano plans on playing in the NHL for “a couple more years.”
“He clearly wants to play. Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years. He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you.”Giordano’s agent Rich Winters on his desire to still play in the NHL
Giordano signed a two-year, $1.6 million deal in 2022 to stay with the Maple Leafs. This season he played 46 games, where he notched three goals and nine points. No longer a regular in the NHL, the Leafs may be going through a bit of an overhaul on their blue line this summer and it’s not clear where Giordano fits. It may not be with Toronto.
In 2021, he was selected in the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken and played 55 games as their team’s captain before getting traded to Toronto that same season. Giordano has spent the majority of his career with the Calgary Flames and also was the team’s 19th captain from 2013 to 2021. Additionally, Giordano won the Norris Trophy with the Flames during the 2018-2019 season where he recorded 74 points in 78 games. In 1148 career games, the grizzled veteran has 158 goals and 577 career points.
Giordano Likely Signs With A Contender
It’s unlikely the Maple Leafs bring him back as major changes are expected to happen on their blue line. Giordano likely signs a PTO with a contender or receives a league-minimum contract from a team seeking depth.
There has been some on talk on whether Calgary would be interested in signing Giordano. He would be a valuable mentor for the Flames, who are expected to have a younger defense core next season. However, it would also make sense if Giordano prefers to go to a contender, because of his age. If reunited with the Flames, a one-day contract to retire as a Flame would make much more sense.
