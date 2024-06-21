Andrew Cogliano Retires from the NHL After 17 Seasons

2022 Stanley Cup champion Andrew Cogliano is retiring after a 17-year NHL career confirmed the forward and team on Friday. They also announced that Cogliano will stay with the organization in a player development and scouting role. He spent seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. He won a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022.

Time to make an impact in a different way. Welcome to the staff Andrew Cogliano.



Cogliano released the following statement through the team:

The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment. I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it’s time to move on. Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office.

Cogliano Wound Up Having a Fantastic NHL Career

Drafted by the Oilers in 2005, Andrew Cogliano took an unconventional path, moving from the OPJHL to the University of Michigan. He turned pro in 2007-08, playing all 82 games in his rookie season and finishing ninth in Calder Trophy voting with 45 points. Cogliano developed into a versatile, reliable two-way player during Edmonton’s troubling years as a lottery team. After four seasons, was traded to the Ducks.

Cogliano’s consistency was his hallmark, playing in 328 consecutive games for Edmonton and achieving a career-high 20-goal season with Anaheim in 2013-14. Retiring at 37, Cogliano played 1,294 games, scoring 464 points.

