Andrew Cogliano Retires from the NHL After 17 Seasons

2022 Stanley Cup champion Andrew Cogliano is retiring after a 17-year NHL career confirmed the forward and team on Friday. They also announced that Cogliano will stay with the organization in a player development and scouting role. He spent seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. He won a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022.
Cogliano released the following statement through the team:
The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment. I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it’s time to move on. Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office.
Cogliano Wound Up Having a Fantastic NHL Career
Drafted by the Oilers in 2005, Andrew Cogliano took an unconventional path, moving from the OPJHL to the University of Michigan. He turned pro in 2007-08, playing all 82 games in his rookie season and finishing ninth in Calder Trophy voting with 45 points. Cogliano developed into a versatile, reliable two-way player during Edmonton’s troubling years as a lottery team. After four seasons, was traded to the Ducks.
Cogliano’s consistency was his hallmark, playing in 328 consecutive games for Edmonton and achieving a career-high 20-goal season with Anaheim in 2013-14. Retiring at 37, Cogliano played 1,294 games, scoring 464 points.
Next: Evander Kane a Game-Time Decision for Game 6 Say Oilers
More News
-
Featured/ 21 hours ago
Flames Have Cap Space, Could Be Active In Free Agency
Calgary will have over $20 million in cap space during the offseason. Will the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the lookout for a good defenceman to fill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Hot Takes For The 2024-25 NHL Season
Here are 3 hot takes or predictions regarding the Calgary Flames in 2024-2025. Some...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Blue Jackets Fire Head Coach Pascal Vincent
After Columbus ended with only 27 wins this season, Don Waddell was named GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Reveal Odds Evander Kane Plays Again in Stanley Cup Final
Head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Knoblauch, revealed the odds that Evander Kane...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Breaks Gretzky’s Record, Still More at Stake for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Captain Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky's record for most assists in a...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys
The jerseys will be worn by the team only for next season. Utah is...