Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are doing something historic and are on the verge of mounting one of the greatest comebacks in over 80 years. There’s work to do still, but the Oilers have forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final after being down 3-0 in the series. Edmonton picked up a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

The Oilers have tied the series 3-3, setting up a winner-takes-all showdown in Sunrise, Florida. This remarkable comeback positions the Oilers to potentially become the first team in 82 years to win the Stanley Cup after falling behind 3-0 in the Final. The only other team to accomplish this was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edmonton fans — who consistently broke the 110db barrier inside Rogers Place — erupted in celebration as the Oilers secured their pivotal Game 6 victory. The energy in the arena was electric, reflecting the team’s determination and resilience. Fans now look forward to the climactic Game 7 on Monday. The Oilers have all the momentum and the belief they can do the near impossible.

Stuart Skinner Wasn’t Incredibly Busy, But He Was Incredible Again

Key to the Oilers’ resurgence has been the stellar play of goaltender Stuart Skinner. Skinner’s performance in elimination games has been nothing short of spectacular. He boasts a perfect 10-0 record in Games 4-7 of the playoffs, with a .943 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average. His reliability between the pipes has been a cornerstone of Edmonton’s comeback. He is now being viewed as the better goaltender in the series.

Stuart Skinner Game 6 save and assist

The Oilers’ offensive stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, were given some rest in Game 6, with McDavid playing 18:55 and Draisaitl logging a playoff season-low 16:40. That could wind up being big for the Oilers as their top two stars will be fresh and ready for the decisive Game 7. Despite McDavid not recording any points in Game 6, the Oilers’ depth players stepped up. Zach Hyman continued his impressive playoff run, scoring his 16th goal of the postseason—the most by any active player in a single postseason.

Special teams have also played a critical role in Edmonton’s success. The Oilers have been nearly flawless on the penalty kill, successfully neutralizing 46 of 47 power plays in the playoffs. This discipline and effectiveness have frustrated the Panthers and provided the Oilers with a significant advantage.

The Panthers Have to be Wondering What Happened…

The Panthers, meanwhile, face questions about their strategy and how this series has slipped away from them. Head coach Paul Maurice declined to make goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky available for comments post-game. Maurice also remarked on a controversial offside call, humorously suggesting they’d need the CIA to resolve it based on the video evidence provided.

Paul Maurice Panthers Game 6

Aleksander Barkov scored a pretty goal, but the rest of the Panthers’ stars were nearly invisible when the team had a chance to win the Cup. Matthew Tkachuk was great in Game 5, but nowhere to be found in Game 6.

As both teams prepare for Game 7, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Oilers have the momentum and a chance to make history by winning the Stanley Cup after an improbable comeback. The stage is set for an unforgettable conclusion to the Stanley Cup Final.

