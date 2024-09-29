Parade to the Penalty Box Disrupts Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win

The Toronto Maple Leafs took home a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens, but the game was far from smooth sailing. Penalties and a sluggish offensive performance hindered both teams, preventing the game from developing any natural flow or rhythm.

Penalty Chaos for the Maple Leafs Created a Second-Period Mess

The second period became a parade to the penalty box, with both teams exchanging trips to the sin bin. The flurry of penalties halted offensive momentum, reducing the game to a series of power plays and penalty kills. Neither team seemed able to capitalize on their man advantages, leaving fans frustrated by the constant stoppages and lack of flow.

A notable incident was the fight between Josh Anderson of the Canadiens and Philippe Myers of the Leafs. The fight added an extra layer of physicality but further disrupted any attempt at cohesive play. Both players were sent off, and the penalties continued to pile up, keeping the game choppy and disjointed.

Dennis Hildeby’s Heroics Saved the Maple Leafs Bacon

The sheer number of penalties the Maple Leafs took is problematic. With six penalty kills, the team spent considerable time short-handed, disrupting any momentum. Toronto was fortunate to kill off all six penalties; however, the situation could have been much worse without goalie Dennis Hildeby’s stellar play.

Hildeby was a key reason the penalty kill was so successful. He made several crucial saves, particularly during these penalty-heavy stretches, preventing Montreal from capitalizing on the man advantage. His ability to remain calm under pressure and stop a flurry of shots ensured that the Canadiens couldn’t change the game’s momentum with a power-play goal.

Despite not securing the shutout, Dennis Hildeby was once again rock solid, stopping 26 of 27 shots with a 1.00 GAA and a .963 SV%. This follows his strong relief performance against the Senators last week.#leafsforever pic.twitter.com/Uc7pXufYzG — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 29, 2024

Although the penalty kill succeeded this time, relying on it to win games is unsustainable. The number of unnecessary infractions, including minor tripping and holding calls, showcased a lack of discipline from several players. Without Hildeby’s top-tier performance, the outcome could have been exceedingly different. If the Maple Leafs aim to make a deep playoff run this season, they’ll need to avoid spending so much time in the box and maintain better composure in tight situations.

Maple Leafs Disjointed Offense Struggles to Generate Chances

The penalties weren’t the only issue. Neither squad could find any offensive rhythm even when both teams were at full strength. The Leafs’ top lines, including the usual offensive threats, struggled to generate quality scoring chances. Montreal’s defense kept Toronto to the perimeter for much of the game, limiting high-danger opportunities.

Both teams’ lack of sustained offensive pressure made for a slow, grinding affair. While the Maple Leafs managed to break through for two goals, it was clear that their attack wasn’t firing on all cylinders. Montreal, too, struggled to penetrate Toronto’s defensive structure, leaving much of the game stuck in neutral.

Fights and Penalties: A Disruptive Element

Beyond Anderson and Myers’ altercation, there were multiple times when players from both teams seemed more focused on physical play than creating offense. This physicality is typical of games between these historic rivals, but in this case, it didn’t lead to the kind of energetic, fast-paced hockey fans expect.

The fights and penalties in the second period, especially, turned the game into a stop-start affair. These interruptions made it difficult for either team to establish a rhythm or wear down their opponent through sustained pressure. The Maple Leafs must stay out of the box and refocus on playing with speed and structure to avoid these sluggish performances in future matchups.

The Bottom Line: Moving Forward from a Sluggish Performance

While the Maple Leafs did come away with a 2-1 victory, the game raised concerns about their ability to maintain focus and offensive rhythm in the face of penalties and physical play. The team will need to work on staying disciplined and generating more consistent offensive pressure if they hope to find more success as the season progresses.

In the next post, we’ll explore “The Ugly” — from injuries to questionable hits and missed opportunities, highlighting the rougher side of the game.

