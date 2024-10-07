Maple Leafs Sign Max Pacioretty, Steven Lorentz to 1-Yr NHL Deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to add two more players to their roster, as Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz are reportedly signing full NHL deals off their professional tryouts (PTOs). According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Pacioretty’s contract has already been finalized, coming in at a one-year deal with a cap hit of $873,770.
Elliotte Friedman also confirmed the deal, saying that Steven Lorentz has also signed with the Maple Leafs, a one-year deal worth $775K. He also noted that the bonuses for Pacioretty are games-played related and kick in at games 10 and 35.
Pacioretty’s total compensation will be $1.5 million, with performance bonuses that include $313,115 for reaching 10 games played and another $313,115 if he hits the 35-game mark. Despite recent injury setbacks, the veteran winger has shown he can still contribute and has praised the Leafs’ training camp, calling it “the hardest working group” he’s been a part of.
The Leafs are betting on Pacioretty’s experience and scoring touch to bolster their depth for the upcoming season.
Adding Steven Lorentz, who also impressed on his PTO, will provide additional versatility to Toronto’s forward corps. With these moves, the Maple Leafs continue to fine-tune their roster as they look to build a competitive lineup capable of making a deep playoff run in 2024-25.
These are solid deals. Lorentz could be a great fit on the 4th line, and if the Leafs can get 55-60 games from Pacioretty with around 15 goals and 25 assists, plus his presence in the playoffs, it’s a strong signing. There is some concern about where he fits on the roster considering their deep forward mix, but at this price, the Leafs aren’t taking much of a gamble.
That said, the team is now over the cap ceiling by $4.34 million, so it is assumed corresponding moves will follow to clear space.
