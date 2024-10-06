Ex-Maple Leafs Keefe Wins First Two Games as Devils Coach

The NHL’s Global Series in Prague featured a new-look New Jersey Devils team led by former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. With two decisive victories against the Buffalo Sabres, Keefe’s Devils are off to a strong start. Is it possible that New Jersey is the real deal this season?

Here are three critical takeaways from Keefe’s first two wins behind the Devils’ bench.

Takeaway One: Sheldon Keefe’s System Translates Well to the Devils

When Keefe was hired in May, there was curiosity about how his coaching style. It was tailored for the offensive power of the juggernaut Maple Leafs. But would it adapt to a Devils team trying to find its footing? Based on these first two games, it’s clear that Keefe’s system translates and thrives. The Devils controlled the pace of both games, outshooting the Sabres 37-18 in the second game.

Keefe’s emphasis on puck possession, smart forechecking, and quick transitions was evident. The Devils’ ability to stifle Buffalo’s offense and convert on key opportunities shows that Keefe has already impacted their gameplay. This smooth transition speaks to Keefe’s adaptability as a coach. He can make tactical changes while capitalizing on the talents of his new roster.

Takeaway Two: Paul Cotter’s Emergence Adds New Depth

One of the most impressive storylines from the Prague series was the breakout performance of newcomer Paul Cotter. Cotter scored a goal in both games and added an assist in the first game. He’s shown he can contribute on both ends of the ice. Keefe spoke highly of Cotter, emphasizing that he offers more than he’s shown in the league.

Off-season acquisitions in @NJDevils franchise history (since 1974-75) with a goal in each of their first 2 team games of a season:

Paul Cotter (2024-25)

Mike Cammalleri (2014-15)

Jason Arnott (2010-11)

Stephane Richer (1991-92)

Claude Lemieux (1990-91)

Sylvain Turgeon (1989-90) pic.twitter.com/UFY6aPfMQL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 5, 2024

Cotter’s ability to gel with the team immediately adds depth to the Devils’ forward group. Keefe’s faith in Cotter could signal that the winger is being groomed for an expanded role. His strong start bolsters Keefe’s case for giving him top-line minutes down the road. Cotter’s contributions are a positive early sign of things to come for a team that struggled offensively last season.

Takeaway Three: Goaltending Looks Solid Despite Injuries on Defense

With two top-six defensemen, Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce sidelined due to injury, New Jersey’s defensive depth was a concern heading into the season. However, Keefe’s Devils leaned on strong goaltending performances from Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen. Both goalies stepped up in big moments across both games. Markstrom’s 30 saves on Friday and Allen’s 17 saves on Saturday kept Buffalo at bay and secured both wins.

Given the Devils’ 3.43 goals allowed per game last season, Keefe must be pleased the team’s defense held up in Prague. Despite missing key players, the Devils’ defense was strong. If the Devils continue to get solid goaltending and limit scoring opportunities for opponents, they’ll be able to improve last season’s defensive struggles.

The Bottom Line: Keefe’s Devils Are Off to a Great Start

Keefe’s Devils have shown early promise with two impressive wins in Prague. His system seems to fit well with the team. Cotter’s emergence provides an exciting new dynamic, and the goaltending looks reliable, even in the face of injuries.

While it’s early, these takeaways suggest Keefe’s leadership could help New Jersey have a much more competitive season than last season. As they return to North America, can the Devils sustain this level of play? The answer is coming soon.

