Montreal Canadiens
Maple Leafs Down Two D-Men as They Battle Canadiens
The Toronto Maple Leafs are down McCabe and Ekman-Larsson as they take on the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be shorthanded on defense Saturday when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. With only five healthy defensemen available, it will be a battle with the playoff-bound Habs, who are 6-1 in their last seven games.
As reported by Chris Johnston, veteran blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been ruled out with a day-to-day injury and will miss the game. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel also reports that Jake McCabe did not practice with the Leafs on Friday and will remain out on Saturday, according to Craig Berube.
Ekman-Larsson’s absence adds to Toronto’s growing injury concerns on defense. McCabe, who has missed the last three games, remains sidelined, though head coach Craig Berube indicated that McCabe is nearing a return and is expected to play again before the end of the regular season.
Two Important Pieces for the Maple Leafs Missing
Both Ekman-Larsson and McCabe have played key roles for the Leafs this year, anchoring the left side of the defense alongside Morgan Rielly. Statistically, they’ve been nearly identical in impact. Ekman-Larsson has registered 29 points across 77 games, while McCabe has 23 points in 66 games. Each has averaged 21 minutes of ice time, underlining their importance to the Leafs’ defensive structure.
With the playoffs approaching, the Leafs are prioritizing the health of their core players. Toronto clinched a postseason berth on April 2, and the team is expected to manage workloads and injuries carefully in the remaining games.
While the team hasn’t indicated whether it will recall a defenseman for Saturday’s game, the Leafs’ depleted depth will be a storyline to watch as they face a Canadiens team feeling good about their game and awaiting the arrival of highly touted prospect Ivan Demidov.
Anthony Stolarz is in the Maple Leafs’ starter’s net this morning for the home game vs. Montreal.
Next: Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 52 minutes ago
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
Will Jeff Skinner get to play in an NHL playoff game now that he's...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 hours ago
Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work
Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog says his body feels great after first game back but...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot but lost Hyman and Ekholm to injury,...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Another Big Swing?: Analyst Links Blues to Marner in Free Agency
One journalist wonders if the St. Louis Blues would be interested in Mitch Marner...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted the Boston Bruins might be considering a GM change...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will get Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Hurricanes Sign KHL D-Man Alexander Nikishin to Entry-Level Deal
Alexander Nikishin signs with the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about joining the team and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies
TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed speculation of an offer sheet for Matthew Knies this...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...
Afp1961
April 12, 2025 at 12:08 pm
If the stories this past summer were true that the leafs were only 500k away from signing Matt Roy than Treliving made a huge mistake. Apparently he quickly pivoted within the hour and signed OEL.
I would have done everything possible including waiving a player like Kampf Jankrok or NRob to open up the cap.
Can you imagine a defense with Tanev McCabe Carlo Roy Rielly. What a difference that would have made.