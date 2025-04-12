Maple Leafs Down Two D-Men as They Battle Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be shorthanded on defense Saturday when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. With only five healthy defensemen available, it will be a battle with the playoff-bound Habs, who are 6-1 in their last seven games.

As reported by Chris Johnston, veteran blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been ruled out with a day-to-day injury and will miss the game. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel also reports that Jake McCabe did not practice with the Leafs on Friday and will remain out on Saturday, according to Craig Berube.

Ekman-Larsson’s absence adds to Toronto’s growing injury concerns on defense. McCabe, who has missed the last three games, remains sidelined, though head coach Craig Berube indicated that McCabe is nearing a return and is expected to play again before the end of the regular season.

Two Important Pieces for the Maple Leafs Missing

Both Ekman-Larsson and McCabe have played key roles for the Leafs this year, anchoring the left side of the defense alongside Morgan Rielly. Statistically, they’ve been nearly identical in impact. Ekman-Larsson has registered 29 points across 77 games, while McCabe has 23 points in 66 games. Each has averaged 21 minutes of ice time, underlining their importance to the Leafs’ defensive structure.

Jake McCabe Maple Leafs injured

With the playoffs approaching, the Leafs are prioritizing the health of their core players. Toronto clinched a postseason berth on April 2, and the team is expected to manage workloads and injuries carefully in the remaining games.

While the team hasn’t indicated whether it will recall a defenseman for Saturday’s game, the Leafs’ depleted depth will be a storyline to watch as they face a Canadiens team feeling good about their game and awaiting the arrival of highly touted prospect Ivan Demidov.

Anthony Stolarz is in the Maple Leafs’ starter’s net this morning for the home game vs. Montreal.

Next: Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman