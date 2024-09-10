Insiders Say Maple Leafs Working on Trade to Sign Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be working behind the scenes on a trade to free up salary cap space, to bring in veteran forward Max Pacioretty. According to multiple sources, including David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, there is growing confidence that Pacioretty will join the Maple Leafs this season and other reports are that the organization is working on a trade, that may still include Nick Robertson.

On Max Pacioretty: While #Leafs work through some salary cap issues, there is an expectation from both sides that Pacioretty will be a Maple Leaf this season. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 10, 2024

Pagnotta reported on Tuesday that the Maple Leafs and Pacioretty are moving toward a professional tryout (PTO) agreement, with a one-year contract likely to follow once cap space is created. He emphasized that the team is actively working on a trade to make this possible, though Pacioretty being signed by Toronto is expected regardless of whether a deal is completed.

Related: Maple Leafs On Verge of Deal With Max Pacioretty

Frank Seravalli echoed these sentiments, noting that both sides are anticipating that Pacioretty will be part of the Maple Leafs roster this season. While Toronto is sorting through salary cap issues, the veteran winger’s experience and scoring ability, as well as some competition from other clubs looking at Pacioretty on a PTO, has led the Leafs to work out a deal with the former Capitals forward.

Could Nick Robertson Be Part of the Trade Talks?

In addition to the potential signing of Pacioretty, Nick Robertson’s name continues to be out there as a potential trade candidate. Even though he signed a one-year deal on Tuesday to stay with Toronto, Seravalli reported that there is still strong interest in the forward, and he’s more likely to be traded than to start the season with Toronto. Moving Robertson could be a key part of clearing cap space for Pacioretty’s arrival.

Nick Robertson Max Pacioretty Trade talk

For all we know, that was part of the talks with Robertson. If the deal was to sign him and then trade him, it is seemingly easier to do if under contract.

As the Maple Leafs work through these potential moves, fans can expect announcements and further developments in the coming days.

Next: Sidney Crosby “Optimistic” About New Contract with Penguins