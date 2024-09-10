Insiders Say Maple Leafs Working on Trade to Sign Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be working behind the scenes on a trade to free up salary cap space, to bring in veteran forward Max Pacioretty. According to multiple sources, including David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, there is growing confidence that Pacioretty will join the Maple Leafs this season and other reports are that the organization is working on a trade, that may still include Nick Robertson.
Pagnotta reported on Tuesday that the Maple Leafs and Pacioretty are moving toward a professional tryout (PTO) agreement, with a one-year contract likely to follow once cap space is created. He emphasized that the team is actively working on a trade to make this possible, though Pacioretty being signed by Toronto is expected regardless of whether a deal is completed.
Related: Maple Leafs On Verge of Deal With Max Pacioretty
Frank Seravalli echoed these sentiments, noting that both sides are anticipating that Pacioretty will be part of the Maple Leafs roster this season. While Toronto is sorting through salary cap issues, the veteran winger’s experience and scoring ability, as well as some competition from other clubs looking at Pacioretty on a PTO, has led the Leafs to work out a deal with the former Capitals forward.
Could Nick Robertson Be Part of the Trade Talks?
In addition to the potential signing of Pacioretty, Nick Robertson’s name continues to be out there as a potential trade candidate. Even though he signed a one-year deal on Tuesday to stay with Toronto, Seravalli reported that there is still strong interest in the forward, and he’s more likely to be traded than to start the season with Toronto. Moving Robertson could be a key part of clearing cap space for Pacioretty’s arrival.
For all we know, that was part of the talks with Robertson. If the deal was to sign him and then trade him, it is seemingly easier to do if under contract.
As the Maple Leafs work through these potential moves, fans can expect announcements and further developments in the coming days.
Next: Sidney Crosby “Optimistic” About New Contract with Penguins
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 3 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano
Four teams are rumored to be interesting in veteran defenseman Mark Giordano. Where will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked Connor McDavid's potential AAV with the Edmonton Oilers following...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Talks Oilers Avoiding Another Dismal Start This Year
Connor McDavid looks back at the nightmarish start the Oilers had last season and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Kevin Shattenkirk Wants to Find NHL Work, Looking at Oilers
Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk shows interest in joining the Edmonton Oilers, potentially filling a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Oilers Waited to Announce Draisaitl Deal for Emotional Reason
The Edmonton Oilers waited for news of Johnny Gaudreau's passing to resonate before announcing...
-
Nashville Predators/ 5 days ago
What Does the Future Look like for These 2 Predators’ RFAs
The Predators have closed a lot of doors with their crazy free agency. Can...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Will the Oilers’ Aging Roster Impact Their Stanley Cup Dreams?
The Edmonton Oilers have amassed a lot of veteran talent, at the cost of...