Lindholm Reportedly Turning Down Long-Term Offer from Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly ready to offer pending unrestricted free agent center Elias Lindholm a seven-year contract extension worth $7 million annually, according to Elliotte Friedman on “32 Thoughts.” This is a notable decrease from Lindholm’s previous contract expectations, which were around $9 million annually last fall. It also appears Lindholm is set to turn that offer from the Canucks down.

Friedman, however, expressed doubts about whether this offer would secure Lindholm’s signature. “I’m just not sure it’s going to get it done,” Friedman noted. He said, “I think the Canucks want this player,” but uncertainty stems from Lindholm reportedly turning down substantial offers as his value has reportedly dropped.

Is Lindholm Banking on a Strong Playoff Performance?

Lindholm’s production suffered when he first joined the Canucks, although his performance this postseason highlights his value. In 13 playoff games, he recorded five goals, five assists, and ten points, ranking second on the team in goals and plus/minus (+4). He also maintained a faceoff win percentage of 51.2% and was one of the most physical centers, trailing only Charlie Coyle in blocks and hits. All that said, it took him some time to get going.

The Flames were eager to retain him before trading him to Vancouver, but he elected to turn down what many viewed as a significant overpay. At that time, the temptation to test free agency was too strong and talk was offered that were tabled, had been pulled. He was moved to Vancouver and that fit wasn’t there at first. In fact, there was some talk at the deadline about flipping him in a trade.

Things turned around in the playoffs and he was a key player for Vancouver until the Canucks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers.

Sounds like Lindholm Is Headed to Free Agency

Despite the Canucks’ clear interest in retaining Lindholm, securing his signature is complicated by the team’s numerous free agents. This makes it challenging to finalize a deal with the 29-year-old center, who is pegged to be among the more interesting free agents on July 1.

Lindholm’s future remains uncertain as the Canucks attempt to negotiate a deal that meets his expectations while managing their roster’s free-agent dynamics. The proposed $7 million annual offer shows they want him, but not so badly they are willing to sacrifice getting other deals done to make room to fit his expectations.

