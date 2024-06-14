Canucks Eye Mikheyev Trade to Fund Dakota Joshua Extension

The Vancouver Canucks are actively exploring trade options for forward Ilya Mikheyev, according to reports from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and several league sources. Mikheyev, who signed a four-year deal with the Canucks in the summer of 2022, has two years remaining on his contract at an average annual value of $4.75 million. Patrick Johnston of The Province remarked, “They’d love to get out of him. It was a terrible signing.”

But, it’s not just moving on from Mikheyev that is motivating the team’s desire to trade him.

Ilya Mikheyev Dakota Joshua Canucks

Mikheyev’s contract raised eyebrows when it was signed, despite his reputation as a speedy winger with penalty-killing prowess and some scoring ability. However, he has been criticized for being a “one-trick pony” around the net. Moving Mikheyev will likely require the Canucks to include a draft pick as an incentive for other teams. He would be a suitable addition for a team looking to reach the cap floor without prioritizing a Stanley Cup run.

Canucks Are Competing With Teams for Dakota Joshua

One major reason the Canucks are motivated to trade Mikheyev is to free up cap space to extend Dakota Joshua’s contract. Joshua has garnered significant interest from multiple teams due to his combination of size and skill. Reports suggest that double-digit teams are interested in acquiring him, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks being notable suitors. Rick Dhaliwal previously indicated that the Maple Leafs are targeting players like Joshua, and the Blackhawks are expected to take a “hard, long look” at the forward.

In our opening segment, @DhaliwalSports shared a new possible landing spot for Dakota Joshua if he doesn't re-sign with the #Canucks and a potential bottom 6 name to keep an eye on on July 1st.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/zcBZbL8zRc — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 13, 2024

As the Canucks navigate their cap situation, the potential trade of Mikheyev and the extension of Joshua’s contract will be key moves to watch. Can the move the contracts they need to and convince Joshua to stay put? Or, will the Canucks struggle to find a buyer for Mikheyev and the appeal of the free agent market be too attractive for Joshua?

