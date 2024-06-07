Oilers Trying New Line Combos Against Panthers In Game 1

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are gearing up to play a heavier, more physical style of hockey as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is set to start on Saturday, June 8 and Friday’s practice offered some interesting teases. The Florida Panthers are a more physical and heavy forechecking team than most teams the Oilers have played. While Edmonton might not choose to change the style that’s made them successful — a speed and puck possession game — it appears they’ve shifted their forwards and defense around to give each line some additional size and bite.
Coming out of practice on Friday, the Oilers kept their top line the same. Connor McDavid will center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. On the second line, however, Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway will flank Leon Draisaitl. Both Kane and Holloway like to hit and engage in physical play, particularly on the forecheck. The third line will see Warren Foegele inserted back into the lineup. He’ll play alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry, while Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown will flank Adam Henrique on a line that should be relentless on the forecheck.
Needless to say, Foegele should be a very motivated player heading into Game 1.
Interestingly, the defense pairings that the Oilers ran most of the regular season with were back together as well. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm were a pair, as were Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci. Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg made up the bottom pair, meaning Vincent Desharnais continues to sit.
Oilers Putting Nurse and Ceci Back Together For Game 1?
The early reaction from fans is that the pairing of Nurse and Ceci is problematic. There have been times that that pairing has gotten caved in defensively and it’s fair to argue that if they aren’t at the top of their games, it could be an issue for the Oilers.
That said, Nurse has picked up his game in the last few. If these two can find some of the consistency they had midway through the regular season, it might not be all bad. Expectations are that this pairing will have a short leash.
Next: Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run: A Result of Crucial Staff Changes
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Why NHL Teams Should Not Overlook Cole Eiserman at the Draft
His draft stock may have fallen, but there a reasons NHL teams shouldn't over...
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 hours ago
Beloved Flames’ Announcer Leaving Calgary, Fans Devastated
Rick Ball was a part of the Flames' broadcasting team for 10 years. He'll...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run: A Result of Crucial Staff Changes
The Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup run have been helped by the likes of Paul...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Florida Writer Slights McDavid In Attempted Mic Drop Moment
A Florida-based writer took a shot at Connor McDavid to generate some Stanley Cup...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Lane Lambert as Assistant Coach
The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert....
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Multiple Teams Now Showing Internal Interest in Martin Necas
According to a recent report, multiple teams are showing internal trade interest in Hurricanes'...
-
Dallas Stars/ 5 days ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...