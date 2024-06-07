Oilers Trying New Line Combos Against Panthers In Game 1

It appears the Edmonton Oilers are gearing up to play a heavier, more physical style of hockey as Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is set to start on Saturday, June 8 and Friday’s practice offered some interesting teases. The Florida Panthers are a more physical and heavy forechecking team than most teams the Oilers have played. While Edmonton might not choose to change the style that’s made them successful — a speed and puck possession game — it appears they’ve shifted their forwards and defense around to give each line some additional size and bite.

Coming out of practice on Friday, the Oilers kept their top line the same. Connor McDavid will center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. On the second line, however, Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway will flank Leon Draisaitl. Both Kane and Holloway like to hit and engage in physical play, particularly on the forecheck. The third line will see Warren Foegele inserted back into the lineup. He’ll play alongside Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry, while Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown will flank Adam Henrique on a line that should be relentless on the forecheck.

Needless to say, Foegele should be a very motivated player heading into Game 1.

The @EdmontonOilers practice in Florida:



RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Holloway

Foegele-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Henrique-Brown

Carrick, Ryan, Gagner



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Broberg-Kulak

Kemp-Desharnais



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) June 7, 2024

Interestingly, the defense pairings that the Oilers ran most of the regular season with were back together as well. Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm were a pair, as were Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci. Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg made up the bottom pair, meaning Vincent Desharnais continues to sit.

Oilers Putting Nurse and Ceci Back Together For Game 1?

The early reaction from fans is that the pairing of Nurse and Ceci is problematic. There have been times that that pairing has gotten caved in defensively and it’s fair to argue that if they aren’t at the top of their games, it could be an issue for the Oilers.

Warren Foegele, Darnell Nurse, and Cody Ceci of the Edmonton Oilers

That said, Nurse has picked up his game in the last few. If these two can find some of the consistency they had midway through the regular season, it might not be all bad. Expectations are that this pairing will have a short leash.

Next: Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run: A Result of Crucial Staff Changes