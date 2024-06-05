Canucks and Hurricanes Trade Optics for Necas Have Changed

When asked what he’s hearing in regard to the trade ask for Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Martin Necas after if the Vancouver Canucks are still in the mix, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman suggested the Canucks are interested. Unfortunately, the trade got a lot more complicated in recent weeks.

Friedman was a guest on the Donnie & Dhali Show and said he’s heard talks that Necas might go back to the Carolina Hurricanes. He also noted that’s not the preferred option with the two sides not on the same page about his future. But, as much as the Canucks are interested in acquiring Necas, the fact that Elias Pettersson won’t be included in trade talks complicates things.

Reporting that previous talks between the two sides included Pettersson — the forward didn’t think those talks were ever very serious — Friedman says the optics of a deal have now changed with Pettersson signed long-term.

No Elias Pettersson Means Potentially No Deal

“I think it’s a harder deal to do now that Pettersson is not going to be dealt,” suggested Friedman. Saying both Pettersson and Necas were part of previous trade talks. “The ask is big. I don’t think that [Filip] Hronek is going to do this, they’re going to ask for some of your top prospects too, or one of your top prospects.”

Now that the talks are not the same as they once were, the deal is much harder to do than it would have been in the past and when Pettersson might have been part of any trade package.

