Like Father, Like Son: Jeremy Brodeur Shines in Preseason Start

Jeremy Brodeur, son of New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur, made his mark in his first preseason appearance against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Playing in front of a fanbase that knows the Brodeur name better than perhaps anyone, the 27-year-old netminder stopped 29 shots to help the Devils secure a 3-1 victory over their heated rivals. He earned the First Star of the Game honors.

The younger Brodeur is getting a lot of attention on Tuesday, and while he’s got so far to go to ever be in the same conversation as his legendary dad, his performance has perked people’s ears up.

He won’t make the Devils and he might be in tough for AHL playing time, but Jeremy has built a solid reputation in the minor leagues. He has played over 100 games in the ECHL and spent the 2022-23 season in the British EIHL, where he posted a .917 save percentage. Last season, Brodeur returned to North America and recorded a .918 save percentage in 38 games with the Adirondack Thunder, while also impressing in a brief stint with the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Monday’s performance might have garnered him some good favor as he outplayed veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. He lost his shutout bid late in the third period, but Brodeur only allowed one goal on 30 shots, good for a .967 save percentage in the game.

Martin Jeremy Brodeur Devils

Brodeur, 27, will have to battle with Nico Daws and Isaac Poulter for minutes in Utica. His performance on Monday proved he might have a chance to steal a few starts.

It would be quite the story if Jeremy Brodeur could start making a splash and get noticed. It’s a tall task to live up to someone as iconic as his father is; Martin Brodeur’s legacy casts a huge shadow. But, if Jeremy gets a few more opportunities, who knows how quickly he’ll be able to step out from that shadow and make a name for himself.

Like father, like son. ????



Congrats to Jeremy Brodeur on the 29-save victory in his @NJDevils preseason debut!

If nothing else, he did his father proud on Monday night.

