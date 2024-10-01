Like Father, Like Son: Jeremy Brodeur Shines in Preseason Start

Jeremy Brodeur, son of New Jersey Devils legend Martin Brodeur, made his mark in his first preseason appearance against the New York Rangers on Monday night. Playing in front of a fanbase that knows the Brodeur name better than perhaps anyone, the 27-year-old netminder stopped 29 shots to help the Devils secure a 3-1 victory over their heated rivals. He earned the First Star of the Game honors.
The younger Brodeur is getting a lot of attention on Tuesday, and while he’s got so far to go to ever be in the same conversation as his legendary dad, his performance has perked people’s ears up.
He won’t make the Devils and he might be in tough for AHL playing time, but Jeremy has built a solid reputation in the minor leagues. He has played over 100 games in the ECHL and spent the 2022-23 season in the British EIHL, where he posted a .917 save percentage. Last season, Brodeur returned to North America and recorded a .918 save percentage in 38 games with the Adirondack Thunder, while also impressing in a brief stint with the AHL’s Utica Comets.
Monday’s performance might have garnered him some good favor as he outplayed veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. He lost his shutout bid late in the third period, but Brodeur only allowed one goal on 30 shots, good for a .967 save percentage in the game.
Brodeur, 27, will have to battle with Nico Daws and Isaac Poulter for minutes in Utica. His performance on Monday proved he might have a chance to steal a few starts.
It would be quite the story if Jeremy Brodeur could start making a splash and get noticed. It’s a tall task to live up to someone as iconic as his father is; Martin Brodeur’s legacy casts a huge shadow. But, if Jeremy gets a few more opportunities, who knows how quickly he’ll be able to step out from that shadow and make a name for himself.
If nothing else, he did his father proud on Monday night.
Next: Maple Leafs Questions Remain Unanswered Ahead of Season
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Darnell Nurse Medically Cleared, Oilers Say Big Decision Ahead
The Edmonton Oilers have revealed that defenseman Darnell Nurse is medically cleared to play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
McDavid “Itching” for Oilers to Make Major Pre-Season Change
Connor McDavid is itching for the Edmonton Oilers to put the full roster in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 23 hours ago
Swayman’s Agent Calls Out Bruins, Refutes $64M Offer
Jeremy Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, has called out the Boston Bruins for lying about...
-
Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List
Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard are finally being recognized among the elite of the...
-
Darnell Nurse Has Message Amid Injury Concerns, Preseason Absence
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse had a message for people worried he's missing pre-season...
-
Edmonton Oilers Release F Mike Hoffman From PTO
After four points in four games, the Edmonton Oilers have released Mike Hoffman from...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Swayman Turns Down $64 Million Contract Offer From the Bruins
Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely hints RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman has turned down...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?
Is it getting to the point in Boston where the Bruins might actually have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Who Will Lead Team Canada? The Crosby and McDavid Question
As the 4 Nation Face-Off quickly approaches, Team Canada is placed into a sticky...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers’ Tortorella Reveals Development Plan for Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov has put the NHL on notice with his impressive scoring touch. Flyers'...