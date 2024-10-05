Kevin Labanc Turns PTO with Devils into Deal with Blue Jackets

Kevin Labanc has signed a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward signed a professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils, only to go on and score six goals in the preseason and earn himself a contract with another team. As Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff wrote on Saturday, “Not often you see a player on PTO have a great training camp and sign elsewhere before the season begins.”

Kevin Labanc turns a six-goal preseason into $775K with Columbus https://t.co/eVGDgBKnjy — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 5, 2024

Seravalli added that the Devils offered Labanc the same contract, but needed to waive him and put him in AHL for a bit for cap reasons. The Blue Jackets swooped in and signed the player, something that is allowed under the CBA as PTOs do not mean official contracts.

It’s one of the few feel-good stories coming out of Columbus these days and with all that franchise has been through this summer, you can’t help but cheer for Labanc and the Blue Jackets to have a great season together.

Can Labanc Turn Things Around with Blue Jackets This Season?

LaBanc struggled last season with the San Jose Sharks. In 46 games, he scored two goals and added seven assists. It was a career low for him outside of the 2021-22 season where he only played in 21 games. His career had taken a real downturn after a 56-point season with the Sharks in 2018-19. The best he could get this summer was a tryout and he made the most of it.

Kevin Labanc signs one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are certainly hoping he can offer them some additional scoring. With the loss of Johnny Gaudreau, that franchise is in desperate need of something positive to happen this year. They’ll also have to find a way to replace some of Gaudreau’s 60 points, which won’t be easy.

It won’t be on Labanc to do that alone, but any little bit will help.

Next: Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out