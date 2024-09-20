Devils Sign Dawson Mercer to 3-Yr, $12M Deal Ahead of 2024-25 Season

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the New Jersey Devils have re-signed forward Dawson Mercer to a three-year deal worth $12 million, the annual average value (AAV) of $4 million. The 22-year-old remains a key piece of the Devils’ young core, who has yet to miss a game in his three-season NHL career. Mercer will become a restricted free agent (RFA) again after this contract in 2027.

Three years at $4 mil per for Dawson Mercer and the Devils. Sounds like it was finalized last night during the Jets/Pats game. ???? — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 20, 2024

Mercer was a key piece of business for the Devils. Training camp began yesterday and he wasn’t involved, but sources claimed the two sides were still working on a bridge deal. Reports were that the agreement was struck late on Thursday night.

Since making the roster as a rookie in the 2021-22 season, Mercer has played all 82 games in each of his first three years. Over that span, he has tallied 64 goals and 67 assists in 246 games. His standout sophomore campaign in 2022-23 saw him nearly hit the 30-goal mark, finishing with 27 goals and 56 points, cementing himself as a future top-six forward.

However, like much of the Devils roster that struggled last season, so did he. Mercer’s production dipped as he managed 20 goals and 33 points, down significantly from his previous year’s totals. That probably didn’t help his case when it came to an extension. A bridge deal makes the most sense, not just to ensure he’s the kind of player the Devils think he can be, but because of their salary cap situation. As per Puck Pedia, the Devils now have just $976K in cap space with 22 of 23 contracts signed.

Dawson Mercer Negotiations Couldn’t Drag Out for the Devils

The timing of Mercer’s contract signing is crucial, as he will need to report to camp and quickly adapt to new head coach Sheldon Keefe’s system. With training camp underway, Mercer will be looking to rebound from his down year and show more of the star potential he flashed during his sophomore season.

Dawson Mercer re-signs with Devils

At $4 million per year, the Devils are banking that Mercer is a stronger player than what he showed in 2023-24, but they aren’t risking overpaying through a long-term contract if he doesn’t have the top-six potential the team is hoping he has.

Next: Oilers Making a Unique “Trade” With Surprising Mike Hoffman PTO