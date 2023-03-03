Darren Dreger said, “I’d be a bit surprised if he doesn’t get traded.” Those were comments the NHL insider made about defenseman Joel Edmundson who has been the subject of trade rumors for months but health concerns have put a pause on any potential deal with teams who are interested. A healthy Edmundson would be a useful asset. An unhealthy Edmundson is just a waste of assets.
Eric Engels of Sportsnet writes that Edmundson could be moved on Friday — the last day of the NHL Trade Deadline. His injury situation makes him far from a guarantee to be moved, but there are teams showing interest. Engels explains, “Sources we connected with late on Thursday suggested at least two playoff-bound teams remained interested in his services, making it possible he could move before Friday’s 3:00 p.m. ET., deadline.” He adds that teams wanted to see him play on Thursday night before they pulled the trigger on any possible trade.
Among the teams that have been rumored to show interest is the Calgary Flames. The issue for Calgary is that they are in tough to make the playoffs now. They’ll need some help from other teams to get in and adding Edmundson becomes more of a long-term play than someone who can help them now.
As for what the player wants, Edmundson has stated that he wants to remain with the Canadiens and that he loves this organization. Head coach Martin St. Louis said Edmundson is a big part of the locker room and team culture in Montreal. His teammates don’t want to see him moved either.
As for how Edmundson felt after playing in the game on Thursday, the defenseman said he was pain-free, and that he would’ve played in San Jose had his conditioning been up to par after missing 10 games. He felt good tonight.
Next: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins Going to Make Any Deadline Day Trades?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 21 mins ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
Pingback: Devils Add Curtis Lazar from the Canucks