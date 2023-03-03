Are the Pittsburgh Penguins Going to Make Any Deadline Day Trades?

While a lot of people are wondering about Pittsburgh and Vancouver, — rumors have linked Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller to the Penguins– Elliotte Friedman reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to do something but has said it’s incredibly complicated, even if there is some smoke there.
Friedman noted that the Penguins are talking about “I don’t think they are necessarily done”. If we do add a big salary, what do we have to do around it to make it all work? The fit anyone under the cap, they’ll have to make other moves and the pieces they would have to move around to make it all happen will make a deal less likely. Friedman didn’t want to handicap the chances of a move happening.
The Penguins acquired center Nick Bonino from the Sharks on Friday. Bonino is a bottom-six shutdown center and penalty killer. It doesn’t put the Penguins over the top in terms of making a Stanley Cup playoff run and the window to win with names like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on the roster isn’t going to be open for very long.
Rob Rossi of The Athletic writes that fans in Pittsburgh aren’t happy with what the GM has done… frankly, hasn’t done. “Without a plan to go on, fans seemed to be losing patience as the on-ice product floundered this season. More than anything, that is the reason people inside PPG Paints Arena chanted, “Fire Hextall” a week ago. He adds, “There is a sense the GM has made the on-ice product worse. The structure that existed under a trusted former ownership regime is no longer in place. Nobody from the organization or its owner is out front to explain what’s going on.”
