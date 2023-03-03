Devils Add Curtis Lazar from the Canucks

The New Jersey Devils were looking for depth and found some in center Curtis Lazar of the Vancouver Canucks. Lazar has two more years left on his contract at a $1M cap hit and will fill a fourth-line center role, adding a well-rounded game, penalty killing, and some skill. Going to the Canucks is a 4th-round pick in 2024.
Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald talked Sunday night about the potential to add depth. Curtis Lazar is the epitome of a depth add. Can slide into their bottom six F group. Doesn’t have to play every game. Wins face-offs. Insurance policy. Signed for two more seasons.”
Todd Cordell tweets, “Lazar ranks 2nd among Canucks forwards in hits and has spent plenty of time on the PK, although his numbers aren’t all that great. Has two more years at $1M per so likely wanted some cost certainty on 4th line with Wood departing after the season.” He immediately becomes the Devils’ fourth-best faceoff man (behind Michael McLeod, Erik Haula, and Nico Hischier). Lazar has won nearly 52% of his faceoffs.
Lazar has struggled to say healthy and this season has just three goals and two assists in 45 games.
Lazar said of the deal to New Jersey, “I am honestly thrilled (…) this is a good chance to go to New Jersey, I can’t wait to go out there, I’ve heard a lot of good things!”
Next: What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 26 mins ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 3 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...