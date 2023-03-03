Connect with us

New Jersey Devils

Devils Add Curtis Lazar from the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have traded center Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

The New Jersey Devils were looking for depth and found some in center Curtis Lazar of the Vancouver Canucks. Lazar has two more years left on his contract at a $1M cap hit and will fill a fourth-line center role, adding a well-rounded game, penalty killing, and some skill. Going to the Canucks is a 4th-round pick in 2024.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald talked Sunday night about the potential to add depth. Curtis Lazar is the epitome of a depth add. Can slide into their bottom six F group. Doesn’t have to play every game. Wins face-offs. Insurance policy. Signed for two more seasons.”

Todd Cordell tweets, “Lazar ranks 2nd among Canucks forwards in hits and has spent plenty of time on the PK, although his numbers aren’t all that great. Has two more years at $1M per so likely wanted some cost certainty on 4th line with Wood departing after the season.” He immediately becomes the Devils’ fourth-best faceoff man (behind Michael McLeod, Erik Haula, and Nico Hischier). Lazar has won nearly 52% of his faceoffs.

Lazar has struggled to say healthy and this season has just three goals and two assists in 45 games. 

Lazar said of the deal to New Jersey, “I am honestly thrilled (…) this is a good chance to go to New Jersey, I can’t wait to go out there, I’ve heard a lot of good things!”

Next: What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News