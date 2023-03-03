Devils Add Curtis Lazar from the Canucks

The New Jersey Devils were looking for depth and found some in center Curtis Lazar of the Vancouver Canucks. Lazar has two more years left on his contract at a $1M cap hit and will fill a fourth-line center role, adding a well-rounded game, penalty killing, and some skill. Going to the Canucks is a 4th-round pick in 2024.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald talked Sunday night about the potential to add depth. Curtis Lazar is the epitome of a depth add. Can slide into their bottom six F group. Doesn’t have to play every game. Wins face-offs. Insurance policy. Signed for two more seasons.”

GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the Vancouver Canucks have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for F Curtis Lazar. pic.twitter.com/M4UiL4gJHA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 3, 2023

Todd Cordell tweets, “Lazar ranks 2nd among Canucks forwards in hits and has spent plenty of time on the PK, although his numbers aren’t all that great. Has two more years at $1M per so likely wanted some cost certainty on 4th line with Wood departing after the season.” He immediately becomes the Devils’ fourth-best faceoff man (behind Michael McLeod, Erik Haula, and Nico Hischier). Lazar has won nearly 52% of his faceoffs.

Lazar has struggled to say healthy and this season has just three goals and two assists in 45 games.

Lazar said of the deal to New Jersey, “I am honestly thrilled (…) this is a good chance to go to New Jersey, I can’t wait to go out there, I’ve heard a lot of good things!”

Next: What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade