Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks

The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. The Ducks are retaining part of Kulikov’s salary in the trade.

Kulikov is a defensive defenceman who probably isn’t best suited for top-four minutes on a bad team but is a strong depth option and could be elevated in specific roles on the right roster. He has three goals and 15 points in 61 games this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end and has a cap hit of $2.25 million.

Kulikov will fit in with the bottom six, but again, this is not a team that is going to see a player like Kulikov put them over the edge. This is a deal where they are trying to keep the window to win open and the hope here is that Kulikov will give them a bit of a push.

Seravalli argues that getting out from under the McGinn contract and clearing the cap space for the next two seasons, Kulikov is a nice piece of business and essentially a free add for a move that makes sense from a financial standpoint.