Maple Leafs Analyst Continues To Contend Matthews Could Leave

Nick Kypreos is at it again, saying that he’s hearing from sources that Auston Matthews leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs when his contract is over isn’t just possible, it’s potentially likely. The NHL analyst has made similar comments before, saying that he’s heard rumblings that Matthews could take off in free agency, even though a number of other sources suggest the forward loves it in Toronto and the Maple Leafs have absolutely no desire to let him bolt as a UFA.

Kypreos notes, “I think there’s a lot of people that believe [Auston Matthews] could leave.. a lot of people that I talk to on a consistent basis. Sportsnet 590 The Fan has posted these comments on their social media pages and as expected, the tweet is going viral with reactions all over the place.

What's on the horizon for Auston Matthews? @RealKyper shared the latest rumblings about the #LeafsForever star on The FAN Morning Show today. pic.twitter.com/bxHJtHcMdp — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) November 29, 2022

One Twitter user wrote, “This confirms it. Auston Matthews is going to be a Maple Leaf for life! This is how bad Nick Kypreos is at his job. Anything he says is bulls–t, any “sources” he’s had have let him down.” Another wrote that anytime Matthews is struggling, Toronto-based media wants to know if he’s regressing. But, when he plays well, they want to know if he’s leaving. The accusation being here that Kypreos is just stirring the pot for the sake of gaining listeners. Perhaps the funniest comments are the accusations that if a lot of people Kypreos talks to believe Matthews leaving is true, he must only talk to idiots.

Needless to say, the Toronto-based fans have an opinion on this.

Matthews Technically Could Leave

The reality is, Matthews could bolt in two seasons. If the Maple Leafs continue to struggle in the playoffs, there are plenty of teams that will entertain the idea of giving him $15 million to join their roster as a free agent in the summer of 2024. He’ll have the right to check out the market and take the deal he wants. In that respect, Kypreos isn’t wrong, and saying Matthews could leave isn’t inaccurate.

At the same time, there has been no indication that Matthews wants to go anywhere. The Leafs will make the space to pay him and if the team starts winning playoff games, Matthews would really have no reason to search elsewhere. He’s not going to sign a one or two-year deal with a new team just to win the Stanley Cup, so he’d be going to a situation no better than the one he’s in with the Maple Leafs.

