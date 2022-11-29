Roope Hintz Signs 8-Year Deal w/ Dallas Stars: Steal or Overpay?

The Dallas Stars have officially announced a new deal for forward Roope Hintz. He’ll be staying with the team for another eight seasons at a whopping $8.45 million per season. Reactions to the signing are mixed, with some arguing that he’s an elite goal scorer and that this number is a bargain. Others are suggesting it’s high and that it opens up issues with other players on the roster moving forward, namely Jason Robertson.

♠ ROOPE'S STICKING AROUND! ♠



We have signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season.



HIP, HIP, ROOPE! 🎉#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/WKShyYnJAZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2022

The Stars wanted to get Hintz locked up, that much is clear. He scored 37 goals last season and has eight already this year. He’s seen as a dynamic forward who can play on both sides of the puck and is great on the rush. At just 26 years old, for most of this contract, he’s in the prime years of his NHL career. He will be 35 when this deal ends, so there is some element of risk in the final one or two seasons, but the Stars should get good value out of this player, especially as the salary cap is expected to increase around the league.

All that said, Robertson just signed a new deal that has him making $7.75 million and this new Hintz deal sets a different tone for future negotiations. If Robertson keeps scoring at the pace he has been (or anything close for that matter) he’s going to move into another stratosphere when it comes to his next deal. Hintz’s new deal makes Robertson the Stars’ fourth-highest-paid forward starting 2023-24.

Also interesting is that Hintz is one-third of one of the NHL’s best lines, but it will be intriguing to see if the Stars can afford to keep pending UFA Joe Pavelski after this season.

Roope Hintz signs 8-year deal with Dallas Stars

Still a Great Deal for Dallas

Regardless of how it affects other negotiations, this is a solid number for a really solid player. Until this new deal, Hintz has been seen as underrated. The amount of money he’s about to get will move him out of that conversation and into “pressure to produce territory”. He should be able to do so, as he has no glaring weaknesses in his game, but the underrated tag no longer applies.

Hintz received a no-move clause as part of the entire contract. As Saad Yousuf points out, “There is some irony in the Stars signing Roope Hintz to a long-term extension two days before John Klingberg comes to town for the first time.”

Next: Draisaitl, McDavid Key in Oilers’ Big OT Win Over Panthers