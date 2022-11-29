Kraken’s Fantastic Start Shouldn’t Change Trade Deadline Plans

The Seattle Kraken are off to a great start this season. Seventh in the NHL standings and third in the Western Conference, their 13-5-3 record have more than a few people wondering if this team could be ready to make the playoffs. Doing so after an abysmal inaugural season would be a huge step in the right direction. The question is, would it be the right step?

The staff at The Athletic took a look at early buyers and sellers this season and noted that the Seattle Kraken would be a seller. That seems odd if the team is looking at a playoff spot and with a ton of salary cap space with which to add pieces. But, Shayna Goldman writes that she’s not sure their early-season success is sustainable.

Seattle Kraken celebrate

She explains:

Not to take anything away from Seattle’s start, but this is a team I can see just missing the playoffs. Right now, they’re a disruptor in the Western Conference and surprising teams. But I won’t be surprised if the team sells a bit at the deadline just to position itself better for the future. With the right moves, maybe the Kraken find a way to strengthen their chances next year, to build on the progress they’ve made.

In other words, making the playoffs is great, but not at the expense of building the right way, which is something Seattle, their ownership and GM Ron Francis have set out to do. There are members of this current roster that likely won’t be part of the one that eventually competes in the playoffs. As such, why not seize the opportunity to sell those pieces for long-term gains, even if it means limiting the chances of a playoff birth or competing in the first round of a playoff series?

The Kraken might be playing well, but are they really anywhere near a Stanley Cup contender? No. And, if they aren’t, why buy or avoid getting draft picks and prospects for names like Carson Soucy or Ryan Donato, when there might be a market for those players?

