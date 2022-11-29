Four Takeaways from Maple Leafs 4-2 Win vs. Red Wings

Something had to give tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs met the Red Wings on the road in Detroit. Both teams entered the game on a winning streak. The Red Wings had won five games in a row and the Maple Leafs hadn’t lost a game in regulation over their past eight games.

Although both teams had been playing well, last night the Maple Leafs played better. The result was a 4-2 win by the visiting team. With the win, the Maple Leafs completed a perfect four-game road trip.

Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Knock Husso Out of the Game

In the end, it was a surprisingly poor goalie performance from the Red Wings Ville Husso that did the Red Wings in. Not that the Red Wings would have likely won anyway, because – despite the shots-on-goal differential in favor of Detroit – the Maple Leafs dominated the game defensively. The team just didn’t give up much to the Red Wings offensively.

After giving up four goals on 13 shots, the Red Wings’ new goalie was pulled from the game for the first time this season. Husso had been fantastic in the Red Wings’ net, but not last night.

Until this game, Husso had been on a nice winning streak. He’d won four games in a row; and, on the season had strung together a 9-2-3 record. His goals-against-average had been 2.39 and he had come into the game with an NHL-high three shutouts.

Takeaway Two: Matt Murray Was Solid Again in the Crease

The Maple Leafs got another solid performance from Matt Murray. The Red Wings came out hard and scored first. They also scored in the third period, when they tipped a puck that Murray had no chance on.

However, in between those two goals, Murray was as sharp as ever. He made 38 saves to help his team win a season-high four straight games. It was the ninth game in a row where the team collected at least a single point.

Matt Murray Maple Leafs goalie

Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe noted that the team’s goaltending “was outstanding again, as it has been all trip.”

Keefe added that the team and Murray worked in synch. He “thought the guys did a good job of allowing Matt to see the puck. With the way [Murray] is playing, if he is seeing it, he is stopping it. That was really good.”

Takeaway Three: Mitch Marner Extends Point Streak to 17 Games

Mitch Marner scored a pretty goal to make the score 3-1 Maple Leafs and extended his point streak to 17 games. What stood out the most about Marner is how calm he is in controlling the game. Several times Marner just seemed to (almost) stop during the game to assess what was going on around him to see what his best option might be.

Other players were flying around at about double speed, but Marner just sort of watched and waited. He got tons of chances and moved the puck to a number of teammates’ sticks. He seems to play at a different and more controlled pace/speed than other players on the ice.

Marner’s streak is now only one game short of the franchise record.

Takeaway Four: Defenseman Mac Hollowell Gets His First NHL Point

Mac Hollowell has now played four games since his NHL debut. He’s made some rookie mistakes, but he’s also survived on the trip. He’s done a decent job holding his own.

first NHL point for Mac Hollowell with a great secondary assist to break the puck out pic.twitter.com/jPefZ47rGn — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 29, 2022

Hollowell got his first NHL point last night on a secondary assist on Matthews’ goal. He made a strong play off the wall to lead to the breakout.

Give Hollowell credit for taking advantage of his opportunity. He might return to the Toronto Marlies soon, but he sure has some good memories. As Matthews said after the game, Hollowell is on a four-game winning streak of his own since he’s come up.

