Sure, Stuart Skinner has impressed in goal. And, yes, Connor McDavid has shown once again that he’s the best hockey player in the world. But, for my money, the MVP of the Edmonton Oilers is not a player at all. It’s the new head coach, Kris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch’s tenure with the Oilers has been impressive. Since taking the helm, Knoblauch has coached 87 games and has led the Oilers to 58 victories. His remarkable coaching success translates to a winning pace equating to an astounding 108 wins throughout a 162-game regular baseball season. Such a pace highlights Knoblauch’s significant impact on the team, driving their performance to new levels of excellence.

Knoblauch’s Record of Success With the Edmonton Oilers

Knoblauch’s record with the Oilers is a testament to not only inheriting a good team but his coaching abilities. With a winning percentage of approximately 66%, he has proven himself a master strategist, capable of consistently guiding his team to wins with his skill and ability to push the right buttons and pull the right levers. This success rate is particularly noteworthy in the highly competitive environment of the NHL, where maintaining a high winning percentage is challenging.

Related: Oilers and Panthers Set for Historic Stanley Cup Final Clash

The two words I keep hearing about Knoblauch have been “plan” and “options.” While on the outside, he seems calm and courteous, he always seems able to figure out an answer to an issue that presents itself for the team. His players talk about his ability to create plans that they execute.

Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission. He has.

Hockey Night in Canada panelist Kevin Bieksa continues to laud the Oilers for their significant number of options in different aspects of the game. If Bieksa is correct, there are just too many for the opposition to prepare for. That’s on Knoblauch. He’s ready for every game and every option.

All this suggests that Knoblauch’s approach to coaching blends tactical brilliance with a deep understanding of his players’ strengths and weaknesses. His ability to adapt strategies to maximize the team’s performance has been a critical factor in the Oilers’ success. He has ensured that the Oilers remain competitive by fostering a culture of sound hockey and determined play.

Knoblauch’s Impact on the Oilers Team Play

Knoblauch has impacted the team as a coach in myriad ways. First, he’s helped enhance team morale. His leadership has significantly boosted the confidence and morale of the team’s players. Even when things are not going their way—as Game 6 showed—they hang in there to get the job done. His confidence in the players and strategic insights have instilled a winning mentality within the team.

Second, Knoblauch has engaged in teaching and player development. Under his guidance, several players have shown remarkable improvement in their performance, contributing to the team’s overall success. He consistently puts them into situations where they can thrive and play well.

Kris Knoblauch has coached the Oilers to a great record

Third, he’s engaged in a variety of successful tactical innovations. Knoblauch’s innovative tactics have kept opponents on their toes, allowing the Oilers to exploit weaknesses and capitalize on their scoring opportunities effectively.

Looking Forward to the Stanley Cup Final and Beyond

Under Knoblauch’s guidance, the Oilers have positioned themselves as serious contenders in the NHL. They are as deep into a postseason playoff run as a team can. They are in the Stanley Cup Final.

As Knoblauch continues to lead the Oilers, the team’s future looks bright. Maintaining this level of performance will be critical to the team’s success this postseason in their quest for this season’s Stanley Cup. Additionally, the foundation laid by Knoblauch’s coaching should yield long-term advantages as he works to foster a culture of confidence, excellence, and sustained success.

Knoblauch’s impact on the Oilers has been transformative. His ability to guide the team into a Stanley Cup emphasizes his exceptional coaching skills. It’s only part of a regular season and a single postseason. However, as the Oilers continue to thrive under his leadership, a case can be made that he’s the team’s MVP this season.

Related: Oilers Off to Stanley Cup Final After Gritty Game 6 Win Over Stars