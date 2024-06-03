Oilers Off to Stanley Cup Final After Gritty Game 6 Win Over Stars

The Edmonton Oilers triumphed over the Dallas Stars with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Final. This marks Edmonton’s eighth appearance in the finals and their first since 2006. The Oilers are now just four wins away from potentially becoming the first Canadian team to capture the Stanley Cup since 1993.
The game was notable for the Oilers’ remarkably low shot count, with only 10 shots on goal—an all-time low for a Conference Finals clincher. Despite this, Edmonton outlasted the Stars, who bombarded Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner with 35 shots. Skinner delivered a stellar performance, making 34 saves and finishing the series with a .923 save percentage and a 1.96 goals-against average.
Skinner was asked about his break during the Vancouver series when he was pulled and Calvin Pickard came in twice in relief. Skinner said it was a good mental break and it gave him a chance to remind himself of what it was he was supposed to do as the Oilers’ starter.
Oilers Power Play and Penalty Kill Was Perfect in Game 6
Edmonton’s special teams were a decisive factor in the series. The Oilers scored five goals on special teams and allowed none, effectively neutralizing the Stars’ power play. Edmonton went 2-for-2 on the power play in Game 6 and maintained a perfect penalty kill record throughout the series, including a crucial short-handed goal by Mattias Janmark.
McDavid scored the first goal on a beauty deke and backhand. Zach Hyman scored the second goal on a great shot.
Oilers Bent But Didn’t Break
The game’s intensity peaked in the final minutes as the Stars attempted to mount a comeback. Mason Marchment’s goal on Dallas’s 30th shot cut the deficit to one, but the Oilers’ defense, led by Skinner’s heroics, held firm.
Edmonton seemed to content to try and hold the lead and they’ll likely look back and realize they need to push a bit harder on offense to make things less stressful, but it worked.
Evander Kane’s injury early in the game wound up leaving him out of the game in the third period. He tried a couple of shifts after getting hurt while delivering a hit, and it will be interesting to see if he’ll be affected heading into the Final.
The upcoming Stanley Cup Final will see the Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers. This matchup will set a new record for the longest distance between two competing teams in the NHL history, spanning 2,541 miles. The Oilers aim to end their 34-year championship drought and bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.
Next: Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
More News
-
Dallas Stars/ 12 hours ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
The McDavid Factor: A Blessing and a Curse for The Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers play a game of 'follow the leader' and when the captain...