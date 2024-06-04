Oilers Fans Get Too Close To McDavid and Fiancé In Viral Video

A video is going viral showing a fan encounter with Edmonton Oilers superstar and captain Connor McDavid after the win last game. The footage takes place while McDavid and his fiancé appear to be picking up some celebratory drinks and the moment is being pegged as ridiculous and over the line by most fans who saw it. Oilers fans are passionate, but this is too much and the fans are way too close for comfort.

Can we get McDavid some private security? Jesus leave the guy alone pic.twitter.com/IWpL60YWxm — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 4, 2024

The biggest issue seems to be the fact that these completely clueless fans are pawing at him while he tries to load and then get into his vehicle. Most are calling for other fans who see this type of behavior just to leave the guy alone. The better thing would have been to simply offer congratulations and maybe ask for an autograph or picture if appropriate. Others think it’s time the Oilers get him security.

With the Edmonton Oilers now in the Stanley Cup Final, fans are going to be overly excited and while the fans in this video probably meant well, they overstepped. What happens when other fans aren’t so ignorantly innocent?

Former NHL player Carlo Colaiacovo said, “McDavid should never be out in public during a Stanley Cup run in Canada picking up beer. That’s the rookies job.” Another user wrote: “If you see one of the Oilers in public act like you’ve been here before. Smile and nod, or say congrats, or say you’re proud of them. Stop there.” Another said, “Don’t touch them, don’t touch their shit, don’t follow them.”

McDavid Was Patient and Acted Like a True Pro

Despite how uncomfortable McDavid and his fiancé Lauren Kyle probably were, they did about the best any famous athlete could do in this situation. Many were surprised McDavid kept his composure as well as he did, with some arguing that this kind of thing is the byproduct of the social media age and everyone wanting their 15 minutes of fame.

Oilers Connor McDavid vs Blackhawks

Props to him for not acting as he was probably feeling. McDavid likely gets approached by fans many times when out in public. The best thing to do is show your appreciation but do it respectfully, with class, and at a safe distance.

So a note to fans who see this video and then see McDavid out and about… If you see Connor McDavid in public, leave him alone. Don’t touch him. Don’t surround him and give him his personal space. Say thanks and say good luck. Don’t be like the people in this video. It’s creepy.

