Knoblauch Benching Draisaitl Sends Clear Message to Oilers Stars

Leon Draisaitl went from zero to hero in the Edmonton Oilers’ thrilling overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Getting sat by his coach sparked the forward into finally waking up in a game the Oilers absolutely needed to win. He got an assist on the game-tying goal, then potted the overtime winner, reacting to his being benched in the best possible way.

It started with a few bad plays where he looked disinterested and unaware, then turned into a costly error that would frustrate any coach and teammate regardless of his superstar status. Draisaitl’s unnecessary cross-check late in the second period left the Oilers shorthanded and down 3-2. It was his second questionable penalty in as many games, causing critics to question his leadership.

Despite being down 3-2, head coach Kris Knoblauch made the bold decision to bench Draisaitl for a couple of shifts in the third period—a clear message that poor discipline would not be tolerated. It was a move previous coaches might have hesitated to make. Ultimately, Knoblauch made it a point to set the tone after three and a half games in which the team’s top players were far from playing at their best.

Fans noticed, and many praised the coach for holding Draisaitl to a higher standard, even with the player recently signing a massive $14 million-per-year contract.

Draisaitl Responded, Which Was Fortune for the Oilers

The response from Draisaitl? Perfect. After cooling off on the bench, he returned to the game and played a key role in the Oilers’ comeback. He assisted on the game-tying goal, threading a pass to Connor McDavid, who set up Evan Bouchard for the score. Draisaitl then netted the overtime winner, securing the Oilers’ first win of the season.

Post-game, a somber Draisaitl admitted his penalty wasn’t smart. “I think some of the penalties, like mine, are unnecessary,” said Draisaitl. “That’s on us, it’s on me. I thought our killers for the most part did a really good job tonight.” When asked about being skipped over for a couple of shifts by his coach, Draisaitl responded, “You going to have to ask him that.”

Frankly, this could have gone badly. Draisaitl is known to wear his emotions on his sleeve and he’s the first to admit it’s a personality trait he’s working on. If he were not an emotional player, one could argue the Oilers wouldn’t have been in penalty trouble in the first place. So too, players who tend to pout when things aren’t going well don’t always respond well to being called out. Draisaitl’s reaction could have been a negative one.

And, had this gone the other way, Knoblauch might have looked foolish considering the Oilers were behind and needed the win.

Knoblauch Made the Right Call on Draisaitl

Instead, Knoblauch’s decision to sit Draisaitl for a few shifts proved effective, sending the message loud and clear. Ultimately, Draisaitl’s clutch performance at the end of the game highlighted his ability to rebound under pressure. And, perhaps he’s learned a valuable lesson. This coach will make the hard decision and the stars on the team, when they aren’t pulling their weight, will be treated just like everyone else.

