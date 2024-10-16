NHL Trade Talk Recap: Flames, Leafs, Oilers, Jackets, Canadiens

In an October 15, 2024, NHL Trade Talk recap, we review today’s hottest stories in the NHL. From early-season turnarounds to key takeaways from past week’s games, here’s what you need to know.

Jonathan Huberdeau has found his game with the Flames this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a bug going through the locker room, the Edmonton Oilers are struggling and frustrated, and Juraj Slafkovsky is set for a breakout season. Finally, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers honored Johnny Gaudreau with a game-opening tribute.

Flames’ GM Talks Huberdeau’s Early Turnaround

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy shared insights into Jonathan Huberdeau’s strong start to the season. After asking the forward to train differently and take on more responsibility this season, Huberdeau has responded. What’s driving his resurgence after a challenging 2023-24 season?

Meanwhile, as this post goes out, the Flames have a 2-1 lead on the Chicago Blackhawks, and Huberdeau has another point.

Maple Leafs Illnesses and Blue Line Talk

The Toronto Maple Leafs are being cautious with Joseph Woll and John Tavares’ returns to the lineup. They’ve also got a bug working through the team that has left questions about the status of some of their stars. What did Coach Craig Berube say about their progress and health? What’s going on in the Maple Leafs’ locker room?

Meanwhile, we took a look at how coach Craig Berube is working out the Maple Leafs deployment of key defensemen like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Morgan Rielly. Do the Leafs have the right players in the right positions?

Oilers’ Early Struggles: Troubling Trends

The Edmonton Oilers’ slow start raises concerns. Early numbers suggest issues that need addressing—will they turn things around? There are rumors of growing fan frustration with the Edmonton Oilers, but are the calls for a coaching change justified?

The Oilers are down 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers as this post is being written. A failed coaching challenge and another overturned goal on a questionable goalie interference call are the storylines of this game. No wonder the Oilers are frustrated. Can they use it as fuel? Explore the details.

In an attempt to try and find some offense, the Oilers make significant line changes ahead of their Tuesday night matchup with Philadelphia. Is this the solution to their early struggles? See the new lines and what the Oilers might be thinking with their changes.

Slafkovsky on the Verge of Offensive Breakout

A breakdown of Montreal’s 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins focused on Sam Montembeault’s struggles and issues with the Canadiens. Meanwhile, Juraj Slafkovsky is gaining momentum and seemingly primed for a breakout season. Is the young forward on the cusp of a scoring surge?

Senators’ Wild 8-7 OT Win Over Kings

A thrilling overtime win for the Senators raises questions about their defense and goaltending. Can they fix these issues? Neither team can win consistently allowing that many goals, can they?

Blue Jackets & Panthers Honor Johnny Gaudreau

An emotional tribute to Johnny Gaudreau occurred during the Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game, marking a special moment for the star winger. It was an emotional, but special moment for the Gaudreau family, the fans, and the Blue Jackets.



Stay tuned for more NHL Trade Talk recap updates tomorrow!