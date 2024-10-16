The Edmonton Oilers finally secured their first win of the season with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a game that saw more goals taken off the board, resulting in a fiery affair that finally motivated the Oilers. Here are some key takeaways from the Oilers vs. Flyers game:

Oilers’ Emotion Finally Leads Them To Strong Performance

After another goaltender interference call took a goal off the board, the Oilers finally got mad when Stuart Skinner was hit (again) while he was behind his goal. Sean Couturier wasn’t going to get away with running the netminder.

This was the first game where the Oilers truly showed they weren’t going to roll over and wanted to win. Fights and physical play—led by Troy Stecher and Corey Perry—energized the team and the home crowd. Stecher, despite his size, set the tone with his gritty play, winning puck battles and moving the puck up ice. He was the one who took on Couturier.

Once the feistiness picked up, only one Oiler stepped over the line and took an undisciplined penalty — Leon Draisaitl. Kris Knoblauch’s coaching decision to bench Draisaitl for a few shifts in the third period was a bold move. Draisaitl responded perfectly, assisting on the tying goal and then scoring the game-winner in overtime. “You’ll have to ask him” Draisaitl responded when asked about the coach sitting him for a few shifts. He did admit that he took an unnecessary penalty.

It was a bold decision by the coach to bench one of the best players on the team. It paid off and sent a message that no one is beyond being sent a message.

McDavid goes in on a breakaway in overtime against the Flyers

Arguably, fighting back to pick up the win in overtime was more meaningful than a blowout that they might have earned if the Oilers had cakewalked the Flyers.

Depth Players Stepped Up

Depth scoring from players like Adam Henrique and Connor Brown proved critical in keeping the Oilers in the game. It’s a positive sign that the team isn’t just relying on their top stars to produce all the offense. This kind of balanced attack will be essential moving forward.

It was the stars that came up big at the end of the game. A beauty pass from McDavid to Evan Bouchard tied it at three goals apiece. Then it was McDavid to Draisaitl for the OT winner.

Another Disallowed Goal

Once again, the Oilers had a goal waved off, this time due to goaltender interference involving Zach Hyman. It’s becoming a frustrating trend for the team, as they’ve seen multiple goals disallowed early in the season.

While the call was likely correct, it highlights how razor-thin the margins are for Edmonton.

Skinner’s Key Saves

Stuart Skinner made some crucial saves in the second half of the game, keeping the Oilers in it as they rallied from behind. Up to this point, Skinner hasn’t been great. He needed a strong game and he had one, allowing a goal that probably shouldn’t have counted as Michkov pushed his pad into the net before putting the puck over the line.

As Edmonton tries to shake off its early-season struggles, Skinner’s play will be pivotal.

