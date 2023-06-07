Kings Making Moves: Gavrikov Deal Close, Korpisalo Trade Talks?

The Los Angeles Kings have been actively reshaping their roster, and their latest focus is on signing defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and, potentially, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. After successfully maneuvering their way out of the Cal Petersen contract, the Kings are now turning their attention to securing these key players.
According to insider Elliotte Friedman, a deal with Gavrikov may be imminent, and it could potentially lead to a contract extension with the Kings. Gavrikov, who was acquired by the Kings during the recent NHL Trade Deadline, is currently a pending unrestricted free agent. However, TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that no agreement has been reached yet. With 16 players on their roster, the Kings now have $13.2 million in cap space to work with.
Speculation suggests that Gavrikov’s contract could range from $6 to $7 million. The Kings are keen on keeping the number as low as possible, as indicated by a conversation with a Kings executive during the playoffs. Pierre LeBrun of TSN adds that Gavrikov’s camp is looking for a two-year deal, while the Kings are interested in securing a longer-term commitment.
Gavrikov’s agent, Dan Millstein isn’t unfamiliar with gambling on shorter-term deals. He previously negotiated a two-year deal for Canucks’ forward Andrei Kuzmenko, which suggests they are optimistic about the salary cap increasing significantly by 2025.
What About Joonas Korpisalo?
In regards to Joonas Korpisalo, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports there have been previous conversations involving the Kings who had discussions with the Nashville Predators involving goalie Juuse Saros earlier in the season, and prior to acquiring Korpisalo and Gavrikov. It remains to be seen if the Kings will revisit these talks or if they consider them a thing of the past.
As the Kings continue to make moves and take their next playoff steps, fans eagerly await the outcome of the Gavrikov negotiations and potential developments with Korpisalo. The team is determined to solidify their lineup and build towards a potential shot at the Stanley Cup.
