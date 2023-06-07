In the world of NHL hockey, few players have made a more significant impact in recent years than Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since his debut in the 2016-17 season, Matthews has consistently dazzled fans and experts alike with his impressive skills and remarkable goal-scoring ability.
In short, the Maple Leafs have one of the best players in the NHL in Matthews. In my mind, three things make him a remarkable player.n this blog post, we will embark on a statistical journey, analyzing how Matthews has evolved and improved over the course of his career.
Reason #1: Matthews Has an Elite Goal-Scoring Ability
Matthews has a lethal shot, incredible release, and a natural scoring touch. His one-timer is a thing of beauty, and he’s scored closer to the net in recent seasons. In fact, Matthews consistently finds the back of the net and ranks among the league’s top goal-scorers.
Reason #2: Matthews Is Versatile and Has a Strong Skill Set
Beyond his scoring ability, Matthews brings a diverse skill set to the ice. He excels in playmaking, he has excellent vision and a high hockey IQ. He’s also a strong skater with speed and agility. He can speed by, or catch up to, opponents. That allows him to make dynamic plays and create scoring chances.
Reason #3: Matthews Plays a Strong Two-Way Game
Matthews is not only an offensive powerhouse, but he also contributes defensively. He’s been focusing on improving his defensive game and has developed into a reliable two-way player. He’s learning how to use his size, strength, and defensive instincts to win battles. He can also protect the puck; and, he’s an active and effective back checker.
Matthews Is an Award Winner
How good is Matthews? His individual achievements tell a little bit of the story.
Matthews’ remarkable rookie season with the Maple Leafs earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2016-2017, establishing him as the NHL’s top rookie player. He has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for leading the league in goals scored in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons.
In addition, he’s has been honored with the Ted Lindsay Award in the 2021-2022 season, recognizing him as the most outstanding player as voted by his fellow players. He further solidified his exceptional performance by winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in the same season. That award is given to the player deemed most valuable to his team.
The Bottom Line
Overall, Matthews’ goal-scoring prowess, versatile skill set, and strong two-way game make him a one of the best players in the NHL. He’s beginning to excel in all areas of the game, making him a valuable asset to the Maple Leafs.
What’s next for him? Perhaps leading his team down the longer path to a Stanley Cup win? Maple Leafs’ fans everywhere have to hope that’s a possibility.
Al Mac
June 7, 2023 at 3:10 am
I don’t doubt Matthews is a great player. I do doubt if he can lead anyone, including himself, to a cup. The best I hope for is him being able to carry an effective line. Does he still have lethal hands? Can he become a perennial 50 goal player? Will his body hold up to a more forechecking style? His point production is greatly reduced in playoffs. Can he find a way to find another gear…for himself and to encourage others?
I think he’s going to sign a short term contract making him the highest paid player in the league. For me, this signifies he’s in it for himself all the way. Many other stars signed long term contracts. They committed to the team.
If Matthews comes back, Treliving must trade Marner and/or Nylander. Running it back, yet again really is insanity.