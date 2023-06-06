Flyers, Blue Jackets, and Kings Finalizing Big Three-Team Trade

Three NHL teams, the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Los Angeles Kings, are reportedly engaged in a three-team trade on Tuesday. The deal, which is still being finalized, will see defenseman Ivan Provorov join the Blue Jackets, while the Flyers will reportedly acquire Sean Walker and Cal Petersen. Interestingly, the Kings will retain 30% of Provorov’s contract. Provorov has two years remaining on his current deal which carries an AAV of $6.75 million.
Noted hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news, stating that he was unable to provide exact details due to being on a plane at the time. However, he believes that Provorov will ultimately end up in Columbus, with Petersen heading to Philadelphia. Friedman also hinted at the possibility of a contract extension for Vladislav Gavrikov with the Kings as part of the trade. Cal Petersen, who posted a .868 Sv% last season in 10 games, has two years remaining on his $5M x 3-year contract. His contract includes a 10-team no-trade clause.
Meanwhile, Andy Strickland expressed his opinion that Provorov’s move from Philadelphia to Columbus would be a positive change for the talented defenseman, although the players involved in the trade have not yet been officially notified. As per @JFresh, “Provorov, traded to CBJ, is a minute-munching left-handed defenceman who can move the puck a bit. He also does a lot of stuff in the defensive zone, although the actual results of that stuff are pretty mixed.”
As the trade negotiations progress, fans eagerly await the confirmation of the final details and the official announcements from the teams involved.
There is also talk the Flyers might be working on a trade involving goaltender Carter Hart.
More News
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...