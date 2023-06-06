Flyers, Blue Jackets, and Kings Finalizing Big Three-Team Trade

Three NHL teams, the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Los Angeles Kings, are reportedly engaged in a three-team trade on Tuesday. The deal, which is still being finalized, will see defenseman Ivan Provorov join the Blue Jackets, while the Flyers will reportedly acquire Sean Walker and Cal Petersen. Interestingly, the Kings will retain 30% of Provorov’s contract. Provorov has two years remaining on his current deal which carries an AAV of $6.75 million.

Hearing that Ivan Provorov is on his way to #CBJ as part of a three-way deal with #LAKings and #flyers.



Los Angeles is retaining a portion of his salary in the deal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 6, 2023

Noted hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news, stating that he was unable to provide exact details due to being on a plane at the time. However, he believes that Provorov will ultimately end up in Columbus, with Petersen heading to Philadelphia. Friedman also hinted at the possibility of a contract extension for Vladislav Gavrikov with the Kings as part of the trade. Cal Petersen, who posted a .868 Sv% last season in 10 games, has two years remaining on his $5M x 3-year contract. His contract includes a 10-team no-trade clause.

Meanwhile, Andy Strickland expressed his opinion that Provorov’s move from Philadelphia to Columbus would be a positive change for the talented defenseman, although the players involved in the trade have not yet been officially notified. As per @JFresh, “Provorov, traded to CBJ, is a minute-munching left-handed defenceman who can move the puck a bit. He also does a lot of stuff in the defensive zone, although the actual results of that stuff are pretty mixed.”

As the trade negotiations progress, fans eagerly await the confirmation of the final details and the official announcements from the teams involved.

There is also talk the Flyers might be working on a trade involving goaltender Carter Hart.