Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM

It appears that Ken Holland‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is coming to an end. After serving the Oilers for the past five seasons as general manager, Darren Dreger stated on TSN’s Insider Trading that the 68-year-old longtime GM doesn’t intend to return to Edmonton next season, and retirement is a large possibility.

“Our understanding is that Ken Holland will not be back with the Oilers. His contract expires, perhaps he wants to move on to new challenges or retirement,” said Dreger. This came after Dreger reported that there was a job with the Oilers in some capacity if he wanted it.

Holland was hired by the Oilers back in May of 2019 and signed a five-year deal to become their GM. Holland spent 22 seasons as the GM for the Detroit Red Wings and helped the Wings capture four Stanley Cup Championships throughout his tenure. As a result of his success, Holland was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of their 2020 class.

Holland Will Not Be at The Draft Or Working Free Agency

Earlier reports suggested that Holland was not expected to be present for the Oilers at the draft this Friday. Dreger mentioned that there was a path for Holland to return to Edmonton if he wanted to, but it seems like that is no longer happening.

Former NHLer Scottie Upshall also suggested that teams like the Chicago Blackhawks could look to potentially hire Holland for a front-office role. Given his large resume and wealth of experience, this wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Source telling me that Ken Holland could be on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks. Position to be determined. Could this be the beginning of building new dynasty there in Chi town?!? They have the cap space and the draft picks! We will see how this plays out… — Scottie Upshall (@ScottieUpshall) June 26, 2024

*Editors Note: Other sources from the Blackhawks have since denied these rumors and do not understand where they originated from

Holland’s time with the Oilers was filled with ups and downs. He made many free smart signings such as the acquisition of Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, but also had some misses such as the signing of goaltender Jack Campbell.

The Oilers were a win away from bringing home Canada’s first Stanley Cup since 1993. After a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers, lots of decisions are still yet to be made in Edmonton. A busy offseason looms ahead and Holland’s departure could be just the beginning.

