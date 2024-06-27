Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM

It appears that Ken Holland‘s time with the Edmonton Oilers is coming to an end. After serving the Oilers for the past five seasons as general manager, Darren Dreger stated on TSN’s Insider Trading that the 68-year-old longtime GM doesn’t intend to return to Edmonton next season, and retirement is a large possibility.
“Our understanding is that Ken Holland will not be back with the Oilers. His contract expires, perhaps he wants to move on to new challenges or retirement,” said Dreger. This came after Dreger reported that there was a job with the Oilers in some capacity if he wanted it.
Holland was hired by the Oilers back in May of 2019 and signed a five-year deal to become their GM. Holland spent 22 seasons as the GM for the Detroit Red Wings and helped the Wings capture four Stanley Cup Championships throughout his tenure. As a result of his success, Holland was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of their 2020 class.
Holland Will Not Be at The Draft Or Working Free Agency
Earlier reports suggested that Holland was not expected to be present for the Oilers at the draft this Friday. Dreger mentioned that there was a path for Holland to return to Edmonton if he wanted to, but it seems like that is no longer happening.
Former NHLer Scottie Upshall also suggested that teams like the Chicago Blackhawks could look to potentially hire Holland for a front-office role. Given his large resume and wealth of experience, this wouldn’t be a bad idea.
*Editors Note: Other sources from the Blackhawks have since denied these rumors and do not understand where they originated from
Holland’s time with the Oilers was filled with ups and downs. He made many free smart signings such as the acquisition of Zach Hyman and Evander Kane, but also had some misses such as the signing of goaltender Jack Campbell.
The Oilers were a win away from bringing home Canada’s first Stanley Cup since 1993. After a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Panthers, lots of decisions are still yet to be made in Edmonton. A busy offseason looms ahead and Holland’s departure could be just the beginning.
Next: Predators and Red Wings to Make Serious Offers To Steven Stamkos
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 43 mins ago
Oilers’ Summer Goalie Plans: Jack Campbell Buyout & a Veteran Signing
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly addressing their goaltending this summer with a Jack Campbell...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Ken Holland Not Returning As Edmonton Oilers GM
Ken Holland is likely to retire or join another organization's front office staff. He...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Oilers’ 2023-24 Season: A Memorable Record-Breaking Ride
Despite the outcome the Edmonton Oilers had a unforgettable season filled with many broken...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 12 hours ago
Buffalo Sabres Intend to Buy Out of Jeff Skinner’s Contract
The Buffalo Sabres reportedly intend to buy out the remainder of Jeff Skinner's contract....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
The Hidden Gems of the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Run
Everyone sees the impact the Oilers stars have but the impact of the bottom...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Alex Meruelo No Longer Pursuing Coyotes Ownership
Alex Meruelo's decision to walk away as Coyotes owner comes days after the Arizona...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season
The Leafs' defender still has the desire to play in the NHL. He will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers have given themselves a shot at a historic Stanley Cup win...