NY Rangers Ask Jacob Trouba for 15-Team No-Trade List

The New York Rangers have requested Jacob Trouba‘s camp to provide the 15 teams on his no-trade list, according to Arthur Staple and Chris Johnston of The Athletic. This request comes as Trouba’s contract shifts from a full no-movement clause to a 15-team no-trade list starting July 1. While some argue that this is standard procedure for players with modified no-trade clauses, others believe it signals the Rangers’ intent to trade Trouba before his clause activates.

Trouba, 30, has two seasons remaining on his contract with an $8-million cap hit. Despite the high cap hit, Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff Live reports that there has been significant trade interest in Trouba. “He’s one guy whose name has come up in multiple conversations,” Seravalli said. Trouba’s trade value remains positive due to his leadership, intensity, and physicality, making him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their blueline. The Detroit Red Wings, seeking defensive upgrades and having a native of Michigan in Trouba, could be a potential destination.

Could the Rangers Trade Trouba and Clear Up More Cap Space?

The Rangers face a tight cap situation with younger, restricted free-agent defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider needing new contracts. Trouba, the team’s captain, saw his ice time decrease during the postseason, while Schneider’s ice time increased from 15:54 to 17:32. There are elements of Trouba’s game that people love, but many Rangers fans have suggested he’s vastly overpaid and not a terribly effective defenseman. Trouba recorded 22 points in 69 games last season but had poor underlying numbers.

The Rangers must believe his money is better spent elsewhere.

Additionally, core players like Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere, and K’Andre Miller are eligible for extensions starting July 1. Having enough money to pay those players will be critical over the next season or two.

If Rangers GM Chris Drury can trade Trouba and potentially move Kaapo Kakko, alongside Barclay Goodrow‘s contract being claimed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks, the Rangers could save over $13 million in cap space, providing significant financial flexibility for the team.

