Predators and Red Wings to Make Serious Offers To Steven Stamkos

If Steven Stamkos gets to the free agency market on Monday, expect two teams to make serious offers and try to pluck him away from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning have been slow-playing Stamkos extension talks and while the forward would like to stay where he’s at, there’s only so long he’s likely willing to wait. The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings are hoping he runs out of patience.

As free agency looms, Stamkos remains without a new contract from the Lightning, opening the door for other teams to make their move. Despite Stamkos expressing a desire to stay in Tampa, the delay in securing a deal has intensified speculation about his potential suitors. Notably, the Red Wings and the Predators are emerging as key contenders eager to sign the star forward if he hits the open market.

According to Chris Johnston on TSN Insider Trading, the Red Wings are positioning themselves to make a significant offer for Stamkos. The Red Wings have recently freed up cap space with the Jake Wallman trade, which has fueled speculation about their intentions. Johnston emphasized that Detroit is one of the teams ready to pursue Stamkos aggressively, viewing him as a crucial piece to elevate their roster.

In addition to the Red Wings, the Nashville Predators have also expressed serious interest in Stamkos. Pierre LeBrun reported that the Predators are keen on upgrading their offense and see Stamkos as a prime target. With GM Barry Trotz at the helm, the Predators are expected to be active players in the Stamkos sweepstakes. LeBrun highlighted Trotz’s enthusiasm for bringing Stamkos to Nashville, suggesting that the Predators will be formidable competitors for his signature if he enters free agency.

Will Stamkos Actually Hit Free Agency?

The potential departure of Stamkos from Tampa Bay would mark a significant shift in the NHL landscape. Both Detroit and Nashville view Stamkos as a transformative acquisition that could significantly bolster their respective teams’ offensive capabilities. As the clock ticks down to free agency, the anticipation surrounding Stamkos’ decision continues to grow.

For now, all eyes are on Tampa Bay and their efforts to retain their captain. However, if Stamkos opts to explore other opportunities, expect a fierce bidding war between teams like the Red Wings and Predators, each eager to secure the services of one of the league’s premier scorers.

