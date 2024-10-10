The Edmonton Oilers’ 6-0 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets in their season opener highlighted multiple areas in need of improvement. While many were already aware of these potential weaknesses heading into the 2024-25 NHL season, the disastrous performance in the first game underscored just how bad things might really be. It’s no time to panic, but early adjustments might be necessary. One journalist suggested three quick fixes.

As such, David Staples of The Edmonton Journal believes a few immediate roster adjustments could get the Oilers back on track. The Oilers play back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames. Here’s what Staples suggested.

Insert Troy Stecher Into the Oilers’ Lineup

Edmonton’s defense struggled against Winnipeg, particularly on the second pairing. Staples suggests replacing Ty Emberson with Troy Stecher alongside Darnell Nurse. Stecher, who outplayed both Emberson and Travis Dermott in the preseason, brings experience, puck-moving ability, and a gritty edge the Oilers lacked on opening night.

As part of the move, Staples suggests playing Emberson down to the third pairing with Brett Kulak, which would ease the pressure on the young defenseman. We saw glimpses of this in the opening game, and it was better than the results of the first two periods.

My Take: It’s too soon to give up on Emberson, but it’s important to manage his minutes. He’s being asked to do a lot, and possibly too much considering his level of NHL experience. Stecher showed that he can provide real energy and he might be a player the Oilers use more often.

Rotate Corey Perry and Derek Ryan

Staples contends that both Corey Perry and Derek Ryan had a rough night against the Winnipeg Jets, with Perry being slow on a crucial defensive play that led to Winnipeg’s third goal. He recommends sitting Perry against Chicago and Ryan against Calgary to keep both veterans fresh. In other words, because these are two older players, Staples doesn’t think they should be in the lineup every night.

Taking one out means giving a couple of looks to other prospects or younger players.

Corey Perry struggled in the Oilers regular-season opener.

My Take: I didn’t think Corey Perry looked that bad on Wednesday, but he is older. He won’t be a regular in the lineup, but one game doesn’t necessarily mean pulling him already. The Oilers think highly enough of him that they gave him a raise to return. If he continues to look slow, then sit him.

Play Raphael Lavoie While He’s Still Here

Staples suggests inserting the recently reacquired Raphael Lavoie into the lineup when Perry or Ryan sit. The young winger has something to prove and he could provide a spark with his size and strong shot. Because it is believed the Oilers might place him on waivers again for the purposes of assignment to the AHL, they might as well give him a look to see if he can contribute.

If they don’t ever play Lavoie and they send him down, the Oilers could lose him again on waivers to one of the teams higher in the standings that made a claim.

My Take: I agree that the Oilers should at least look at Lavoie before sending him down on waivers again. It would be a waste to lose him without really knowing if he can contribute. He was injured in preseason, so that’s not a good indication of what he can do.

