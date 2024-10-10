Early Concerns for Oilers: Emberson and Nurse Struggle vs Jets

Ty Emberson’s Edmonton Oilers debut was far from the impactful first impression the organization had hoped for. Tasked with filling Cody Ceci’s shoes on the second pair alongside Darnell Nurse, Emberson seemed to struggle under the weight of the increased responsibility. It raises a pressing question: Is the pressure of playing in the No. 4 spot for the Oilers too much for him? Or, was this not on Emberson and fingers need to be pointed directly at Darnell Nurse?
Emberson’s performance in the Oilers’ latest contest did little to inspire confidence. His pairing with Nurse was on the ice for two goals against at five-on-five, with multiple zone exits going awry and several passes ending up on opponents’ sticks. By the third period, head coach Kris Knoblauch had already split the duo, opting to move Nurse alongside Travis Dermott and bump Emberson down with Brett Kulak.
“There were a lot of guys who could have been better,” Knoblauch remarked after the game. “I don’t think he was great, but I don’t think he was terrible…he was just there.”
It’s not exactly the kind of review you’re hoping for from your coach as you take the ice for your first regular season game with the team.
Are Oilers Asking Too Much, Is It Emberson’s or Nurse’s Fault?
This might not be on Emberson. First, with only 30 NHL games of experience (now 31), there’s no indication he’s a capable enough defenseman to be slotted in at a No. 4 spot on a contending team. Second, he was paired with Nurse, who at times, leaves his defense partner out to dry. These two have yet to build chemistry and it could take some time.
Unfortunately, the Oilers lack depth on the right side. Knoblauch’s assessment highlights a troubling issue and his willingness to split the pair up so quickly shows there are early trust concerns. Emberson’s struggles to handle the puck cleanly and his difficulty defending were not exclusive to him on Wednesday night. That said, he’s the player most under the microscope. The Oilers need a No. 4 and he might not be it. For every game and every shift he shows he’s in over his head, fans will call for a change.
Edmonton’s decision to offload Ceci in a cap-clearing move and then scratch veteran Troy Stecher in favor of Dermott has left Emberson with an outsized role he might not yet be ready for.
It’s early, but Emberson needs to find his footing fast. If not, the pressure of playing on the second pair could become too daunting.
Next: Is Rival Messing with Oilers Amid Raphael Lavoie Waiver Decisions?
