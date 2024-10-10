Oilers Among 4 Teams Linked to Depth D-man Mark Giordano

Mark Giordano, the NHL’s oldest player last season, is reportedly still determined to extend his NHL career. Not ready to call it a career, reports are he’s looking to land a job with a contender and there are four teams being linked to him: the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic is reporting the connection in a recent column where he writes:
Giordano has already enjoyed a 1,148-game NHL career but continues to chase an elusive Stanley Cup — making it a priority for him to try to land a depth job with one of the teams in contender mode. The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are among those seen as appealing possibilities.
This is not to say anything is imminent with any of the four teams, including the Oilers. But, Giordano is reportedly ready to go after spending the summer skating with other Toronto-based NHLers and continuing his rigorous training.
Giordano knows that if he can land a job, it will be a depth role with what he hopes is a contending team. He was scratched in the playoffs by the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, so he’s aware he might not be a regular. But, he remains a reliable veteran with over 1,100 games under his belt and a strong desire to win a Stanley Cup before retirement.
For the Oilers, the downside is that Giordano makes the oldest team in the NHL older. Edmonton would prefer to get younger and quicker and the former 2019 Norris Trophy winner doesn’t address either concern. If Edmonton can get past that, or if they start to feel desperate enough because they’re struggling to find a bit in the bottom half of their defense corps, he could be worth an inexpensive deal. LeBrun points out that Giordano has a consistent track record of posting positive five-on-five ratings.
He’s also a highly regarded locker-room presence, having served as captain for both the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken. His experience and leadership could make him an attractive option for teams looking to add that element.
It is believed, reports LeBrun, that the Oilers have also had contact with Kevin Shattenkirk.
Next: The Good, Bad & Ugly in the Maple Leafs’ 1-0 Loss to Canadiens
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 19 mins ago
Insider: Oilers Have Called Former Bruins’ Blueliner About Contract
The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly called former Boston Bruins' defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Among 4 Teams Linked to Depth D-man Mark Giordano
Mark Giordano is being linked to four teams, one of which is the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Malkin Teases Trade If Penguins Not Playoff Team Before Retirement
If the Pittsburgh Penguins aren't a playoff team, Evgeni Malkin knows his window is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Early Concerns for Oilers: Emberson and Nurse Struggle vs Jets
Is Ty Emberson in over his head as a No. 4 for the Edmonton...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 23 hours ago
Sam Montembeault Sets NHL Record: 47-Save Shutout vs. Maple Leafs
Goaltender Sam Montembeault set an NHL Record with a 47-save shutout vs. Maple Leafs...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Is Rival Messing with Oilers Amid Raphael Lavoie Waiver Decisions?
Knowing that they could lose Raphael Lavoie to waivers, should the Edmonton Oilers risk...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Early 2024-25 Season Predictions an Unlucky Curse for Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers are heavily favored to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup by several...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs and Tavares Looking for Number on a Pay Cut Deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are talking extension, but looking for the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Swayman and Ullmark Deals Will Impact Oettinger’s Talks in Dallas
Jake Oettinger knows the baseline for his next deal with the Dallas Stars. Will...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Linus Ullmark Signs a Four-Year Extension with the Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Linus Ullmark signs a four-year extension with the Ottawa Senators, matching the AAV...