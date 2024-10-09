Joey D’Accord Signs 5-Yr, $25 M Extension with Seattle Kraken

Joey D’Accord has been locked up by the Seattle Kraken, signing a five-year extension worth $25 million on Wednesday. The new deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million, which some are calling a great deal for the netminder, but a bit of a gamble for the Kraken. Elliotte Friedman and Chris Johnston were among the first to report the deal.

Joey D'Accord extends in Seattle…hearing 5x$5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 9, 2024

This is a significant commitment for a player who only recently proved himself at the NHL level. After entering the 2023-24 season as Seattle’s backup behind Philipp Grubauer, D’Accord quickly climbed up the depth chart. His stellar performance during his first full year with the Kraken saw him take over the starting role and make a name for himself as a legitimate NHL netminder.

D’Accord posted a .916 save percentage (SV%) across 46 starts. His consistency and reliability helped keep Seattle competitive, especially at even strength, where his .926 SV% trailed only Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. Daccord’s three shutouts also earned him a couple of third-team All-Star votes at the end of the season.

Kraken Bet Big on D’Accord

This extension marks a turning point in D’Accord’s career and represents a big commitment for the Kraken. While the $5 million AAV might seem high for a relatively unproven goaltender, the Kraken are betting on his continued development.

As Johnston noted, his rise from AHL standout to NHL starter is a testament to his perseverance, and Seattle hopes he’ll be a key part of their success for the next several seasons.

It will be intriguing to see what the Kraken does with Philipp Grubauer, who seems to have played himself out of a prominent role with the team. The Kraken now has $10.9 million tied up in two netminders starting next season.

